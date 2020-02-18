Tamanawis Secondary’s Karanpreet Gill (right) defeated Carihi’s Alex Anderson in the male 78 kg division at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre on Monday (Feb. 17). (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Tamanawis boys repeat as B.C. high school wrestling champs

Sehijvir Sandhu and Karanpreet Gill earn gold medals for the Surrey team

The boys wrestling team of Tamanawis Secondary is tops in the province again, for a second straight year.

The squad won the boys title at the 2020 B.C. Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships, held at Langley Events Centre on Sunday and Monday (Feb. 16-17).

Tamanawis scored 77 points to win the boys title, well ahead of Surrey’s Panorama Ridge, second with 41 points, and Cowichan’s 39.

Gold-medal winners for Tamanawis were Sehijvir Sandhu and Karanpreet Gill, while three others won silver (Rohit Bal, Bhupinder Gandham and Shaan Randhawa) and one (Baltej Mundhi) took bronze.

The gold was the third straight for Gill, who was named the 2019 Most Outstanding Male wrestler, while Sandhu repeated his 2019 title.

Last year, the Tamanawis boys team won the school’s first-ever boys provincial wrestling championship.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Tamanawis team wins the Surrey school’s very first provincial boys wrestling title.

The 2020 event in Langley, presented by Onni Group, brought together more than 400 of the top high-school wrestlers from across B.C.

The Maple Ridge Ramblers were the big winners, taking home a bevy of team and individual prizes, while Cowichan’s Talon Hird joined an exclusive list of past champions.

The Ramblers won the Girls title, the Aggregate team title, the Most Outstanding Female Wrestler Award and the Most Outstanding Female match awards.

As Aggregate team champs, Maple Ridge scored 92 points while Alberni District was second with 63 points. Tamanawis scored 80 points but the criteria for team standings requires both the boys and girls teams to score a minimum of 17 points apiece.

Hird was victorious in the boys 54 kg division, becoming just the fifth wrestler in the 56-year history of the event to capture five provincial titles. In that exclusive club, he joins Brad Caulfield (New Westminster, 1969-73), Yorgo Romanis (Alberni District, 1994-98), Harvie Sahota (Rick Hansen, 2004-09) and Isaac Bernard (Guildford Park, 2008-12).


