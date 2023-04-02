Heike Beer, left, Linda Stanley Wilson and Natalie Bayley in the pink flamingo relay at the Love to Swim meet in Vancouver March 26 (fourth relay member Betty Brussel not pictured). (White Rock Wave photo)

Heike Beer, left, Linda Stanley Wilson and Natalie Bayley in the pink flamingo relay at the Love to Swim meet in Vancouver March 26 (fourth relay member Betty Brussel not pictured). (White Rock Wave photo)

Swimming for a cause: White Rock Wave compete in fundraising meet

Peninsula team posts strong first-place finish as regular season pool competition ends

The annual Love to Swim meet, sponsored by the English Bay Swim Club, was held at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre March 26.

A fundraiser for A Loving Spoonful, a non-partisan society that provides free, nutritious meals to people living with HIV/AIDS in the Greater Vancouver Area, the meet was also the last regular meet of the season for BC Masters swimming.

The highlight of the meet is always the Pink Flaming relay, held during the meet’s noon break, where teams of four race across the pool with an inflatable pink flamingo attached to their heads.

Although the relay is not for points, all participants receive chocolates for their effort, making it quite a popular event.

At the meet, White Rock Wave swimmer Darian Fry broke another Canadian record, besting a time that he set a few weeks ago at the Chilliwack meet.

Fry swam 25.93 for the 50M Backstroke (his record time earlier this month was 26.58).

This meet signals the end of the regular season pool competition, with the Canadian Masters Swimming Championships coming up May 26-28 in Calgary.

The White Rock Wave ends the season with an impressive 8,241 points, well ahead of the Hyack Swim Club (New Westminster) with 5,192 points and the Coast Swim Team (Vancouver) with 4,869 points (pending final verification by MSABC).

After the Canadian championships, many Wave swimmers will set their sights on spring and summer open water races, while others plan to attend the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Japan in August, said White Rock Wave president Linda Stanley Wilson.

Swimming

