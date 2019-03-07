Lord Tweedsmuir’s Arjun Samra with the ball on Thursday night during his team’s quarter-final win over Holy Cross at the 4A boys basketball provincials. (Photos courtesy of Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials

Panthers now play in semi-final against the defending champs Friday at Langley Events Centre

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers got some revenge in an all-Surrey quarter-final win over Holy Cross Crusaders on Thursday night (March 7).

The Cloverdale-based senior boys basketball team topped the Fleetwood-area Catholic squad 79-69, ending the provincial championship dreams of the No. 1-ranked Crusaders.

With the win, the No. 9-ranked Panthers earned a ticket to the 4A hoops semi-finals against defending champs Burnaby South at Langley Events Centre on Friday night (March 8), starting at 7 p.m. in the arena bowl.

The winner of that game will meet the better team of a Terry Fox/Kelowna tilt that starts at 8:45 p.m. The tournament final is set for Saturday night (March 9), for all the marbles in B.C.’s top tier of boys high school basketball.

CLICK HERE for the full 4A schedule, stats and more.

At the recent Fraser Valley championships, Holy Cross earned a trip to the 4A division finals on Feb. 21 with a 105-93 win over Lord Tweedsmuir in a semi-final game. The Crusaders went on to the win the regional title three nights later, giving the Panthers some motivation to right that wrong heading into the rematch at provincials.

On Thursday, Tweedsmuir’s Arjun Samra scored 20 points, grabbed a dozen rebounds while also getting five steals and four assists and Elijah Davison had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers.

Holy Cross’ Brent Padilla scored a game-high 26 points while Michael Risi (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Uyi Ologhola (12 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals) also had solid games.

In 3A tourney action at the LEC on Thursday, North Delta rallied to beat the No. 1-ranked Sir Charles Tupper 74-67 to advance to the semi-finals. The No. 9-ranked Huskies will now face No. 4-ranked Duchess Park, while the other semi has No. 2-ranked Vernon playing No. 6-ranked A.R. MacNeill.

CLICK HERE for the 3A tourney sched and scores.

