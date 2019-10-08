Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers player Key’shaun Dorsey (#3) leaps to make a catch during the team’s 28-6 win over Abbotsford at the Cloverdale-area high school last Friday, Oct. 4. (Photo: Malin Jordan/Black Press Media)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Surrey’s Tweedsmuir Panthers look to top unbeaten Seaquam in AAA Varsity football action

Conference foes to collide in North Delta on Saturday, following Panthers win vs. Abbotsford

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers will travel to North Delta to battle Seaquam Seahawks at noon Saturday (Oct. 12), in a big Eastern Conference confrontation on the B.C. high school AAA Varsity football schedule this week.

The Seahawks remain unbeaten following a 28-14 win over Terry Fox last week, while Tweedsmuir took care of business in a 28-6 home-turf victory over Abbotsford.

Tweedsmuir, among the top-ranked teams in the province, sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 record after three regular-season games, behind Seaquam and St. Thomas More, both at 3-0.

Against Abbotsford, Tweedsmuir QB Terrel Jones was a perfect four-for-four in passing, and also ran four times for 13 yards. His runs included two touchdowns each, from one yard out and a three-yard botched extra-point attempt. On defence, Jones also added four tackles and an interception.

Other standouts for the Panthers were Noah Anderson, who ran eight times for 76 yards and scored a 30-yard TD, and Haydn Stomperud, who carried 15 times for 94 yards and recorded a four-yard TD. Also, Key’shaun Dorsey had seven tackles, a 30-yard interception and a fumble-recovery on D, and Grade 10 linebacker Reggie Ellie had eight tackles.

“I was really proud of our kids today,” Tweedsmuir head coach Kurt Thornton said after the game. “We knew the keys were to not turn the ball over and limit penalties. We played the first 22 minutes penalty-free and didn’t turn the ball over once. At that point we were up 21 -0. We forced four turnovers, and in the end that was the biggest difference in the game.”

In other AAA action involving Surrey teams this week, Earl Marriott is home to WJ Mouat on Friday (Oct. 11) starting at 3:30 p.m., while Sullivan Heights hosts Sardis at Cloverdale Athletic Park Friday at 5 p.m.

Last week, Sullivan Heights Stars fell 43-0 to Mt. Boucherie, while Marriott ran over West Vancouver by a score of 42-0.

On the AA schedule, Holy Cross Crusaders travel to Chilliwack on Friday (Oct. 11) to tackle G.W. Graham, after losing 46-06 in Langley last week.

Fellow Eastern Conference squad Frank Hurt, meantime, has a bye week after getting clobbered by G.W. Graham 42-0 last Saturday (Oct. 5).


