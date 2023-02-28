Surrey’s Tamanawis shoots for history tonight in B.C. final of junior boys basketball tourney

Tamanawis’ Sunny Dhami is guarded by Heritage Woods’ Afu Bullock during Monday’s semi-final game at B.C. junior boys basketball championship tournament at Langley Events Centre. (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Tonight in Langley, Surrey’s Tamanawis Wildcats will play for the B.C. banner in junior boys basketball, which would be the first for a Surrey team in several decades.

The Newton-based team will face St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights in Tuesday’s championship final (Feb. 28), 7 p.m. game time at Langley Events Centre’s South Court. Games are streamed for a fee on tfsetv.ca.

The Wildcats are gunning to win the first junior-boys hoops provincial title in school history.

Top-ranked heading into the 32-team tournament, Tamanawis beat Heritage Woods Kodiaks 69-55 Monday to make the final, where they’ll face the #11-ranked Knights of Burnaby.

In Monday’s semi-final game, Tamanawis surged after the break to score 14 of the second half’s first 17 points. The duo of Tray Belanger (34 points) and Sunny Dhami (20 points) led the way offensively.

In other final-day action Tuesday (Feb. 28), the 7th/8th place game is an all-Surrey battle between Elgin Park and Sullivan Heights, 2:30 p.m. start.

Tournament scores and schedules are posted to bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/jrboys.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter