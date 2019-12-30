Surrey’s Tamanawis falls a point short in final of its Holiday Invitational

Eight high school boys basketball teams competed at the Tamanawis Holiday Invitational tournament, held from Dec. 27 to 29. (submitted photo)

The home team fell just short of winning the Tamanawis Holiday Invitational in Surrey.

The three-day tournament saw eight high school boys basketball teams compete at Tamanawis Secondary, where the home-court Wildcats fell 62-21 to Burnaby South in Sunday’s final (Dec. 29).

In the 3/4 consolation final, Lord Tweedsmuir rallied to top East Vancouver’s Sir Charles Tupper by a score of 61-57.

Panorama Ridge placed fifth, followed by Queen Elizabeth (sixth), Elgin Park (seventh) and Sands (eighth).

All scores are posted to bcboysbasketball.com.

Game 12 – Final of the 2019 Tamanawis Holiday Invitational Burnaby South 62 Tamanawis 61 POG Jared Pineda pic.twitter.com/Q58CAVgqAe — Tamanawisbball (@tamanawisbball) December 30, 2019

Burnaby South’s Justin Sunga was named tourney MVP, and his teammate, Sasha Vujisic, was given the Best Defensive Player award.

Tournament all-stars were Luke Tobias (Sir Charles Tupper), Jackson Corneil (Tweedsmuir), Karan Aujla (Burnaby South), Arbin Dhillon (Tamanawis) and Tegbir Kainth (Tamanawis).

Looking ahead, Surrey teams will compete during the 29th Surrey RCMP Classic from Jan. 12 to 18. The annual tournament, for high school boys teams in Surrey, will involve 24 senior teams and another two dozen junior squads, with a championship final to take place at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym (14505 84th Ave.).

Among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments, the Classic involves close to 700 teen athletes playing a total of 87 games during a busy week of action. Details are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.



