Eight high school boys basketball teams competed at the Tamanawis Holiday Invitational tournament, held from Dec. 27 to 29. (submitted photo)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Surrey’s Tamanawis falls a point short in final of its Holiday Invitational

Three-day basketball tournament played from Dec. 27 to 29

The home team fell just short of winning the Tamanawis Holiday Invitational in Surrey.

The three-day tournament saw eight high school boys basketball teams compete at Tamanawis Secondary, where the home-court Wildcats fell 62-21 to Burnaby South in Sunday’s final (Dec. 29).

In the 3/4 consolation final, Lord Tweedsmuir rallied to top East Vancouver’s Sir Charles Tupper by a score of 61-57.

Panorama Ridge placed fifth, followed by Queen Elizabeth (sixth), Elgin Park (seventh) and Sands (eighth).

All scores are posted to bcboysbasketball.com.

Burnaby South’s Justin Sunga was named tourney MVP, and his teammate, Sasha Vujisic, was given the Best Defensive Player award.

Tournament all-stars were Luke Tobias (Sir Charles Tupper), Jackson Corneil (Tweedsmuir), Karan Aujla (Burnaby South), Arbin Dhillon (Tamanawis) and Tegbir Kainth (Tamanawis).

Looking ahead, Surrey teams will compete during the 29th Surrey RCMP Classic from Jan. 12 to 18. The annual tournament, for high school boys teams in Surrey, will involve 24 senior teams and another two dozen junior squads, with a championship final to take place at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym (14505 84th Ave.).

Among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments, the Classic involves close to 700 teen athletes playing a total of 87 games during a busy week of action. Details are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win
Next story
Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Just Posted

Former Surrey mayor Bob Bose calls McCallum’s chairing of budget meeting ‘shameful’

‘The meeting descended into chaos,’ Bose said. ‘And we are talking about a $1.3 billion budget.’

Surrey’s Tamanawis falls a point short in final of its Holiday Invitational

Three-day basketball tournament played from Dec. 27 to 29

VIDEO: Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program wraps up another year of Christmas giving

Hamper program helps about 500 families in Surrey, Langley, White Rock

ADVENTURES: Japan’s courtesy, ofuro-style bathing, and snow monkeys

Columnist Ursula Maxwell-Lewis travels to Japan

UPDATE: 18-year-old Ontario rapper identified as victim in South Surrey shooting days before Christmas

IHIT responded to home in the 2200-block of 152nd Street after man died Dec. 23

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey Langley for New Years Eve

Langley Minor Hockey Association suspends service for final night due to lack of volunteers

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

VIDEO: Giants wrap up 2019 on a winning note

Saturday’s 6-2 win against Rockets at Langley Events Centre marks third victory in a row

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

In the news: LifeLabs lawsuit and no fireworks as fires rage in Australia

Here’s what’s making headlines on Dec. 30, 2019

Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win

Vancouver climbs into second place in Pacific Division

Most Read