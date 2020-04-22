South Surrey’s Grayden Slipec in West Vancouver Warriors colours. (Photo: Garrett James)

Surrey’s Slipec off to Kamloops as 27th pick in WHL Bantam Draft

Scout: ‘His speed, skill and playmaking ability are near the top of the class for 2005-born players’

South Surrey’s Grayden Slipec was the 27th-overall pick by Kamloops Blazers in the WHL Bantam Draft on Wednesday (April 22).

The 2005-born forward last played Bantam Prep at West Van Warriors hockey academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), where he scored 26 goals and 47 assists in 30 games played during the shortened 2019-20 season.

Prior to the draft, scout Tyler Neisz projected Slipec as a top-10 overall selection and the top player from Surrey among 14- and 15-year-olds eligible.

“His speed, skill and playmaking ability are near the top of the class for 2005-born players,” said Neisz, who runs Western Elite Hockey Prospects, based in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. “He is able to make plays and stickhandle at high speed. Can beat defenders wide or draw defenders to him and thread passes through feet and find the open player consistently. Great player!”

Grayden’s older brother, Jacob Slipec, 18, is a forward with Powell River Kings of the BCHL.

Said Blazers’ director of player personnel Robbie Sandland about Grayden: “He’s a dynamic forward, dual threat with the puck in the offensive zone. Can make plays at speed. Dangerous off the rush. Really fun player to watch. We are thrilled to get him.”

CLICK HERE to see Grayden Slipec’s player profile at whl.ca.

Neisz said this year’s WHL Bantam Draft has been described in the scouting world as the strongest in many years.

Four Delta Hockey Academy products were selected in the first round of the draft, including Richmond’s Lukas Dragicevic (4th overall to Tri-City), Oliver Tulk (12th, Calgary), Terrell Goldsmith (15th, Prince Albert), Caden Brown (17th, Prince George).

Among nine B.C. players selected in the first round, Langley’s Kaden Hammell, a defenseman with West Van Bantam Prep, was taken 19th overall by Kamloops Blazers.

(Story continues below video)

With the 10th overall pick, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants picked Mazden Leslie out of Alberta. The right-shot defenseman, listed as six feet tall and 160 pounds, last season played Midget AAA as an under-ager with the AMHL’s Lloydminster Bobcats. In 32 games he scored five goals along with seven assists for 12 points along with 70 penalty minutes.

“Mazden Leslie is a big, smooth skating defenceman,” said Zach Hodder, the WHL’s Manager, Player Development, moments after the Giants picked him. “He can skate the puck well, he’s got a hard shot, a quick release and strong vision. He’s the most physical defenceman off the board so far.”

Leslie is the sixth ever defenceman selected by the Giants in Round 1 of the WHL Bantam Draft, and the first defenceman picked in Round 1 since Bowen Byram went third-overall to the Giants in 2016.

In Round 2, the Giants went to Vancouver Island to select forward Ty Halaburda, captain of the Pacific Coast Bantam Prep team, on his birthday. “We’re thrilled to get him,” said Giants director of scouting Daryl Anning. “He fits the ‘Giants mold’ perfectly. He’s fast, physical and has a great work ethic. He’s a 200-foot player but can finish his chances. The biggest thing for us is that he’s a good kid and a natural leader.”

In Round 3, the Giants went with Delta Hockey Academy forward Ethan Semeniuk, who scored 19 goals along with 31 assists for 50 points in 30 games last season. “I like his skillset,” said Giants head scout Terry Bonner. “He’s a good skater with decent size and overall he has a really good hockey IQ and sense for the game.”

Conducted online from the WHL’s Calgary office, the draft involved picks by the WHL’s 22 member clubs — 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Results are available at WHL.ca/draft, with commentary on the league’s Youtube channel.

Winners of a draft lottery last month, the Regina Pats picked North Vancouver’s Connor Bedard, the first exceptional-status player in WHL history. Prior to the draft, the Pats announced they’d select Bedard first overall and then signed him to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. “Connor Bedard #98” t-shirts are being sold at PatsStore.ca.

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft are 2005-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

More to come

• RELATED STORY, from March 24: WHL cancels playoffs; Vancouver Giants had clinched a berth in the finals before the coronavirus crisis.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Most Read