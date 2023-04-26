Surrey’s Siebenga scores silver with Team Canada at World Cup of U-Hockey

In Romania he was ‘a familiar face’ for Calvin coach, who also had his father on roster in 1990s

Surrey-raised Jacob Siebenga in Team Canada colours at The World Cup of University Hockey tournament, played in Romania from April 14-19. (Photo: Twitter.com/CalvinHockey)

Until this spring, Surrey’s Jacob Siebenga had never been to Europe or worn Team Canada colours on the ice. But there he was in mid-April, scoring big goals in Romania and helping the maple-leaf’d team to a silver medal at the World Cup of University Hockey tournament.

The Surrey Christian school graduate, 23, has played forward for Calvin University’s hockey team since 2019. He got the call to play internationally from his coach, Mike Petrusma, who was also Team Canada’s bench boss for the U-hockey tourney, played in Karcfalta.

Turns out, Petrusma also coached Siebenga’s father, Joel, at Calvin back in the early-1990s.

“That was a big draw to play for him, just like my dad, and I always wanted to be here if it worked out financially, and fortunately it did,” Siebenga said in a phone call from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“With Team Canada,” he continued, “Mike was coaching, so I think that helped me in making the team. I’ve had some success in the league, the ACHA (American Collegiate Hockey Association), since my freshman year when I was up for rookie of the year, and this season was pretty strong for me, points-wise.

“Mike talked to me in the fall about the trip to Romania, the World Cup of University Hockey, and asked me I’d be interested, and of course I was.”

His only hesitation was giving up competitive golf.

Siebenga has been a dual-sport athlete at Calvin, but this spring couldn’t simultaneously prepare and play in the World Cup tournament and also hit the links with the university golf team.

Petrusma, an Ontario native, was happy to have him on his hockey team in Romania.

“Jacob is very deserving of this opportunity and it will be wonderful to have a familiar face and a talented one at that, on our roster,” Petrusma said in a pre-tourney Calvin news release.

Jacob Siebenga in his Calvin University hockey jersey. (Photo: Twitter.com/CalvinHockey)

Growing up, Siebenga played minor hockey for the Surrey and Cloverdale associations before moving to junior leagues — Grandview Steelers of the PJHL, followed by stints with teams in Flin Flon, English River and Dryden.

He’s been productive at Calvin over the past four hockey seasons (check his stats on eliteprospects.com), and he isn’t going anywhere just yet.

“My family is here for commencement, but I’m here for another year for the masters of accounting program,” Siebenga reported. “I’ve got an internship locked up here, so I’m living here for the summer, and then in August I’ll be around (in Surrey) for two or three weeks before school starts up again.”

Calvin went to nationals in mid-March, in Boston. A few weeks later, Siebenga flew to Romania, where he scored two game-winning goals (“Right place, right time, I like to think of it,” he said, modestly) to help lift Team Canada to the finals, where they lost to Team U.S.A., 4-0.

Silver in hand, it was still a golden experience for the Surrey-raised athlete.

“I just got back this morning (April 21) after doing the long bus rides and connections, layovers, flights, all that — those were fun, but it was great, good to get off this continent,” Siebenga said.

“Over in Karcfalta, life is a little slower, just a bit of a slower pace, and they love their hockey,” he added. “Hungary and Romania were the two kind of home teams, and they were loud for those games. When they scored, they erupted and had a really good chant, and it felt like the building was shaking. I’ve never played in front of that many fans before, so it was neat.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

