Surrey’s Melin recruited by Ontario college softball team after years with Renegades/Storm

‘We are fortunate that she has chosen to stay in Canada to continue her education and softball playing with us,’ Durham Lords coach says

Surrey’s Kaysa Melin has rounded out the 2021 recruiting class for the Lords of Durham College, located in Oshawa, Ont.

A Sullivan Heights Secondary grad, she’s the softball team’s sixth and final recruit heading into fall ball.

News of Melin’s signing is posted to the college’s athletics website.

“(Melin) will provide more depth in the outfield for the Lords, while also having the ability to shift to the middle infield,” the post says.

“In addition to her fielding, she will also provide another left-handed bat in the lineup with a history of consistency at the plate.”

Melin recently spent two seasons with White Rock Renegades, and before that played with Surrey Storm for nearly a decade. She has medalled in local and American tournaments, and helped the Storm win the 2017 Western Canadian Fastpitch championship in North Battleford, Sask.

• READ MORE: Surrey girls storm the competition at Western Canadian fastpitch championships.

“Kaysa has been competing at a high level in the province of B.C. which breeds many good softball players,” said Durham softball head coach Jamie Baker.

“We are fortunate that she has chosen to stay in Canada to continue her education and softball playing with us. She is a versatile player both at bat and in the field. At the plate she can bunt, slap and hit her way on base, and on the defensive side she is a true utility player that can play multiple infield and outfield positions.”

While away from the softball field at Durham, Melin plans to study business and marketing at the college.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

College sportsSoftball