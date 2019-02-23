Surrey’s Khalsa Lions take in bronze in Fraser Valleys

The senior girls team will be heading to the provincials for the first time in the school’s history

Surrey’s Khalsa Lions will be heading to the A-level basketball provincials for the first time, thanks to a bronze medal win at the Fraser Valley’s Saturday (Feb. 23).

Surrey’s Khalsa School beat the Agassiz Eagles senior girls team 69-32 in the bronze medal match of the senior girls basketball championships.

“Once we started breaking their press, we had some easy hoops,” Eagles coach Greg Lawley said. “But we really struggled to make good passes and get into our offence. They did a really good job at disrupting what we wanted to do.”

“You’re not going to win too many playoff games when you score 32 points,” he added. “Not against that team.”

Khalsa had been a strong competitor throughout the regular season and the Fraser Valley championships. The first game of the Fraser Valleys saw Khalsa trounce Hope Secondary 72-26, while the semi-finals saw Khalsa lose by 30 points to former provincial champions Unity Christian School.

The game started strong for the Lions, with the team securing 13 points in the first quarter. The Eagles rallied in the second half of the first quarter, coming up only five points behind the Lions, but they couldn’t catch up to the Lions lead.

Although Khalsa played an aggressive defence, coach Michelle Kelly said she didn’t “think they played a strong game, to tell you the truth.”

“They didn’t execute it as well as they usually do, but they work hard,” she said.

During the final quarter of the game, Kelly called a time-out and could be heard telling the team to “get with it.”

“You’re in Grade 12; this could be your last year,” she could be heard saying. “Do you want to lose?”

Although some AESS supporters quietly questioned Kelly’s tactics from the stands, the Lions added a few more baskets to their final score after it, bringing the final score to 69-32 in favour of the Lions.

This marks the first time the Khalsa Lions have made it to the provincials. The high school only expanded to Grade 12 five years ago — before it had only gone up to Grade 10 — and it took a few years for the senior basketball program to catch up.

“They worked so hard last year,” Kelly said, talking about how far the team had come since the program started. “They practiced every day over winter break. They wanted to make it here, so it’s a big deal for them.”

Lawley said he expected the Khalsa team to be in the top 10 for provincials this year, noting that they were “very aggressive defensively.”



