Surrey’s Kennedy set to fight Borics in his second Bellator battle

Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy is set for his second Bellator fight this Friday, April 9.

Ranked #8 in the featherweight division, Kennedy is looking to make a statement against a tough Adam Borics, ranked #3 with the Bellator organization.

Their main-card fight, part of Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida, can be watched on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m. PT, inside the “FightSphere” at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

More event details are posted to bellator.com.

In November, Kennedy won his Bellator debut in a unanimous decision over American Matt Bessett. Kennedy, a former UFC fighter who grew up in the Fleetwood area of Surrey and now lives in Langley, improved his pro MMA record to 16 wins, two losses and one no contest.

After the three rounds of his win, a beaming Kennedy was draped with the Canadian flag, and he later talked about the whole experience during a 13-minute press conference posted to YouTube.

“We just getting started! Very excited for this new chapter,” Kennedy later tweeted, with a graphic showing the 16 fights he’s won. The notches are tattooed on his left rib cage.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter