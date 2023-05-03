Surrey’s Ken Smith, a war vet who helped build football in B.C., has died at age 102

Longtime Surrey-area resident Ken Smith, a Second World War veteran known regionally as a major backer of minor football, has died at age 102.

An online obituary says Kenneth Alexander Smith died March 27 at Guildford Seniors Village, a care home.

The Manitoba-born Smith was very involved in minor football in North Surrey and beyond, starting in 1970, not long after he and wife Mary moved their family to Surrey and sons Craig and Grant began playing the game.

Back in 1936 he was a member of the Gordon Bell high school provincial championship football team, the obituary notes.

“He had a lifelong passion for football.”

Years ago Smith was on the executive of both North Surrey Minor Football and Surrey Rams junior football clubs, and later became an executive member of the B.C. Junior Football Conference. Ultimately, the avid CFL fan was honoured with a B.C. Lions Orange Helmet Football Pioneer award (in 2007), and was also recognized as a Football B.C. Builder.

During the Second World War, Smith survived the raid on Dieppe and was twice wounded in action. He lived in Surrey since the late-1960s and worked for the Eaton’s department store chain for nearly 50 years.

In September 2020 the Now-Leader profiled Smith around the time of his 100th birthday. A party planned at the North Surrey football clubhouse was cancelled due to the pandemic, so the party came to Smith at Fleetwood Villa, where balloon-decorated vehicles paraded and bagpipes played as the happy birthday boy sat on a bench outside the retirement home and waved to family and friends.

At age 100, Surrey’s Ken Smith says he stays healthy by being social and helping others. A Second World War veteran of the Dieppe raid, he now lives at Fleetwood Villa, where balloon-festooned vehicles paraded and bagpipes played last Friday.

A past-president of Gizeh Shrine Pipe Band, the fun-loving Smith said he still felt like a kid.

“I just feel young, energetic,” he said in 2020. “I watch the kids run around, I watch my granddaughter, and I just keep saying, ‘I gotta keep up with these kids, you know, I’m getting up there.’ Yeah, it’s nice to be able to feel young and keep active, and in this building here, people expect me to be in bed all the time or wheeled around, but I’m not that at all. I keep active in whatever’s going on, I get involved.”

Smith and his wife of 52 years, Mary, who died in 2005, had three sons, including Craig, Grant and Laird, who was born with spinabifida and died at an early age.

A celebration of life for Smith will be held at a later date, the obituary notes, and he’ll be interred next to his beloved Mary in a private ceremony.



