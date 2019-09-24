Surrey’s Jalen Philpot scores Player of the Week nod as twin brother Tyson sits with sore foot

‘I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,’ Seaquam product says

Receiver Jalen Philpot in action with Calgary Dinos of the Canada West university football conference. (Photo: David Moll/Calgary Dinos)

Calgary Dinos receiver Jalen Philpot shares Canada West Football Player of the Week honours after catching 13 passes for 138 yards in a Friday-night home win over Regina Rams.

Through four weeks of games, the Surrey resident sits fifth in the conference with 296 receiving yards for the Dinos, who are a perfect 4-0 to start the university football season.

“It’s been going pretty good so far this season, but I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,” Philpot said in a phone call Tuesday.

Announced Monday (Sept. 23), the other Canada West Players of the Week are Alberta Golden Bear linebacker Jassen Brown (Defence) and UBC Thunderbirds returner Daniel Appiah (Special Teams).

Philpot went to high school at Seaquam Secondary in North Delta, and plays on the Dinos with his twin brother, Tyson Philpot, also a receiver. Jalen wears jersey number 5, while Tyson wears number 6. They are the sons of Cory Philpot, a former running back for the BC Lions of the CFL.

At the moment, Tyson is nursing a sore foot and is unable to play.

“He’s looking to get back in a couple weeks,” Jalen reported.

Now in their second year with the Dinos, the identical twins share a house in the Calgary area.

“At university it’s a big difference,” Jalen said, “but I enjoy playing football here and going to school.”

Looking ahead to this coming weekend, the Dinos head to Saskatchewan for a game on Friday night (Sept. 27).

“They’re expecting 30-kilometre winds there,” Jalen said. “But we’re not going to let weather bother us, we’re just going to run the ball hard and trust the process that we know we can play.”

Back in high school, the Philpot twins helped Seaquam Seahawks win the Provincial 2A Championship in 2016 and led them to the BCSSA 3A semi-final in 2017, losing to the Terry Fox Ravens. Both were named Most Outstanding Players of the Year at Seaquam in Grades 11 and 12, and were named to the Seaquam Hall of Fame in their senior year.

Both Tyson and Jalen were all-stars in 2017 at the Canada Cup tournament in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. They also competed in the International Bowl in Dallas, Texas in January 2018 as members of Canada’s U18 team. Last summer they were members of Canada’s U19 team that played in Mexico, winning the world championship.



