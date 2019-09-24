Receiver Jalen Philpot in action with Calgary Dinos of the Canada West university football conference. (Photo: David Moll/Calgary Dinos)

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Surrey’s Jalen Philpot scores Player of the Week nod as twin brother Tyson sits with sore foot

‘I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,’ Seaquam product says

Calgary Dinos receiver Jalen Philpot shares Canada West Football Player of the Week honours after catching 13 passes for 138 yards in a Friday-night home win over Regina Rams.

Through four weeks of games, the Surrey resident sits fifth in the conference with 296 receiving yards for the Dinos, who are a perfect 4-0 to start the university football season.

“It’s been going pretty good so far this season, but I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,” Philpot said in a phone call Tuesday.

Announced Monday (Sept. 23), the other Canada West Players of the Week are Alberta Golden Bear linebacker Jassen Brown (Defence) and UBC Thunderbirds returner Daniel Appiah (Special Teams).

• RELATED STORY: North Delta’s Jalen and Tyson Philpot turning heads in Calgary, from 2018.

Philpot went to high school at Seaquam Secondary in North Delta, and plays on the Dinos with his twin brother, Tyson Philpot, also a receiver. Jalen wears jersey number 5, while Tyson wears number 6. They are the sons of Cory Philpot, a former running back for the BC Lions of the CFL.

At the moment, Tyson is nursing a sore foot and is unable to play.

“He’s looking to get back in a couple weeks,” Jalen reported.

Now in their second year with the Dinos, the identical twins share a house in the Calgary area.

“At university it’s a big difference,” Jalen said, “but I enjoy playing football here and going to school.”

Looking ahead to this coming weekend, the Dinos head to Saskatchewan for a game on Friday night (Sept. 27).

“They’re expecting 30-kilometre winds there,” Jalen said. “But we’re not going to let weather bother us, we’re just going to run the ball hard and trust the process that we know we can play.”

Back in high school, the Philpot twins helped Seaquam Seahawks win the Provincial 2A Championship in 2016 and led them to the BCSSA 3A semi-final in 2017, losing to the Terry Fox Ravens. Both were named Most Outstanding Players of the Year at Seaquam in Grades 11 and 12, and were named to the Seaquam Hall of Fame in their senior year.

Both Tyson and Jalen were all-stars in 2017 at the Canada Cup tournament in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. They also competed in the International Bowl in Dallas, Texas in January 2018 as members of Canada’s U18 team. Last summer they were members of Canada’s U19 team that played in Mexico, winning the world championship.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria team rows to victory at Head of the Nicomekl regatta

Just Posted

Surrey’s first professional female firefighter caps off inspiring career

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

OUR VIEW: Adults must step up in fight against climate change

The lives of future generations may well depend on our immediate response to this looming crisis

Conservative candidate mum on ‘Black Peter’ controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

Surrey’s Jalen Philpot scores Player of the Week nod as twin brother Tyson sits with sore foot

‘I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,’ Seaquam product says

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

Most Read