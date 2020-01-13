Surrey’s Holy Cross hosts BC Catholics tourney this week

The two Crusaders teams play their first games Thursday

Surrey’s Holy Cross Regional High School plays host to the annual BC Catholics Basketball Championships this week, starting Wednesday (Jan. 15).

The two Crusaders teams get going Thursday, with the girls in action at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys at noon.

The four-day tourney’s schedule and stats are posted to holycross.bc.ca/catholics2020, with social media posts at twitter.com/BC_Catholics.

At the BC Catholics last year, Holy Cross beat Vancouver College 64-59 in the boys final, while St. Thomas Aquinas topped Little Flower Academy 72-41 in the girls final.

Holy Cross is located at 16193 88th Ave., Surrey.

On Saturday, the Holy Cross girls finished second in the Ladder division at the Surrey Firefighters’ Goodwill Classic tournament.

Elsewhere in Surrey this week, Semiahmoo Totems will look for a fourth straight tournament title during the 29th edition of the Surrey RCMP Classic, which started Sunday (Jan. 12) and runs until Saturday (Jan. 18). The boys of Holy Cross play in the BC Catholics tourney instead, due to scheduling conflict.

For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams will shoot for glory in the all-Surrey high school boys Classic, with a championship final played at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym (14505 84th Ave.) on Saturday starting at 7:45 p.m.

Among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments, the Surrey RCMP Classic involves close to 700 teen athletes playing a total of 87 games during a busy week of action. Schedules and scores are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.

• RELATED STORY: Classic memories: All-stars recall good times at Surrey RCMP tourney.



