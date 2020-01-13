Holy Cross boys celebrate their BC Catholics tournament win in 2019, in an image from video posted to Youtube.

Surrey’s Holy Cross hosts BC Catholics tourney this week

The two Crusaders teams play their first games Thursday

Surrey’s Holy Cross Regional High School plays host to the annual BC Catholics Basketball Championships this week, starting Wednesday (Jan. 15).

The two Crusaders teams get going Thursday, with the girls in action at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys at noon.

The four-day tourney’s schedule and stats are posted to holycross.bc.ca/catholics2020, with social media posts at twitter.com/BC_Catholics.

At the BC Catholics last year, Holy Cross beat Vancouver College 64-59 in the boys final, while St. Thomas Aquinas topped Little Flower Academy 72-41 in the girls final.

Holy Cross is located at 16193 88th Ave., Surrey.

CLICK HERE to watch last year’s Holy Cross win.

(story continues below video)

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Holy Cross boys head into BC Catholics on a tourney-winning high.

On Saturday, the Holy Cross girls finished second in the Ladder division at the Surrey Firefighters’ Goodwill Classic tournament.

(story continues below)

Elsewhere in Surrey this week, Semiahmoo Totems will look for a fourth straight tournament title during the 29th edition of the Surrey RCMP Classic, which started Sunday (Jan. 12) and runs until Saturday (Jan. 18). The boys of Holy Cross play in the BC Catholics tourney instead, due to scheduling conflict.

For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams will shoot for glory in the all-Surrey high school boys Classic, with a championship final played at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym (14505 84th Ave.) on Saturday starting at 7:45 p.m.

Among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments, the Surrey RCMP Classic involves close to 700 teen athletes playing a total of 87 games during a busy week of action. Schedules and scores are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.

• RELATED STORY: Classic memories: All-stars recall good times at Surrey RCMP tourney.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s exciting’: North Delta’s Jarry to play in NHL All-Star Game
Next story
Semiahmoo Totems top Tweedsmuir for Goodwill hoops title

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read