Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders fall hard in football semifinal at BC Place

Robert Bateman Timberwolves player Markus Rauch, of Abbotsford, makes a diving catch during the provincial semifinal on Saturday against Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders. (Photo: Ben Lypka/Black Press Media)

Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders were crushed in a semifinal of the AA provincial football championship playoffs Saturday (Nov. 24), but they still left the field with a sense of pride.

Abbotsford-based Robert Bateman Timberwolves pounded the Crusaders 49-0 at BC Place Stadium in a game that ended a surprisingly successful season for Holy Cross.

Last-place finishers a year ago, the Conrad Deugau-coached Crusaders were led to the playoffs this year by all-star players that included Finn Urqhart, Matt Fraser, Jack Laurin, Andrew Hunt, Silas Marchan and Uyi Ologhola.

“Very proud of my boys and coaches,” Deugau wrote in a Twitter post following Saturday’s defeat.

“From a 1 win team to semi finalists. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication. Thank you to the parents for trusting us with them.”

On Saturday, the many talents of Bateman’s Sam Davenport were on full display, with the Grade 12 student scoring four touchdowns – two on offence, one on defence and returning one on the opening play kick-off.

This season, no Surrey-based teams will play on the Subway Bowl provincial high school football championship final day, this coming Saturday, Dec. 1.

With their win over Holy Cross, the Bateman team will return to BC Place for the AA provincial final for the first time in school history, in a game against Vernon Panthers.

In the AAA championship game, New Westminster will face Mt. Douglas.

Other action will see Kelowna take on Belmont in the AAA Junior Varsity championship game, with GW Graham facing Windsor in the AA Junior Varsity game. The Grade 8 final will see Vancouver College battle St. Thomas More.

Davenport said Saturday’s win over Holy Cross proves the Wolves have arrived.

“It means good things,” he said, following the victory. “We can do anything now and we’ve proven that. We went from a 1-7 season last year to this.”

Bateman controlled the play from the opening snap, building to a 14-0 lead after one quarter thanks to a rushing touchdown by Andres Guzman. Davenport added his second touchdown midway through the second quarter after catching a pass from quarterback Logan McDonald after helping Bateman get the ball by catching an interception on defence.

Phoenix Moller added a pair of late touchdowns in the second quarter to put Bateman up 35-0 at the half.

The third quarter was highlight by a picture perfect 45-yard launch from McDonald to Davenport.

Davenport then caught a pick-six in the fourth quarter to make it 49-0. He credited the Timberwolves coaching staff for making sure the team was ready for the Crusaders.

“The coaches prepared us all week and we were ready,” he said. “We wanted to play in the finals.”

