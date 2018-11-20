Surrey’s Holy Cross a win away from provincial football championship game

Crusaders return to B.C. Place Stadium for semi-final battle against Abbotsford team Saturday

Collage of photos of the Holy Cross team’s playoff football game last Saturday at BC Place Stadium, from the Surrey school’s “Daily Crusader” Twitter account (twitter.com/dailycrusader)

The dream of a 2018 provincial football title is alive for Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders.

The double-A varsity squad will return to B.C. Place Stadium this Saturday (Nov. 24) to play a semi-final game against the Robert Bateman school team from Abbotsford, starting at 11 a.m.

On the line is a trip to the division’s Subway Bowl championship game, which is set for the following Saturday.

To get to the B.C. High School Football semi-final, Holy Cross crushed a Prince George team 47-6 last weekend.

HC leads 14-6 after halftime! Watch at https://t.co/NY6N4L1cjO — Daily Crusader (@dailycrusader) November 17, 2018

Semi-Final game time for this Saturday is set! The boys play @BatemanFootball @ 11am @bcplace See Mr. Deugau tomorrow and all week for $10 tix. Lets fill the dome up with red! #Crusaderpower #WeareHC — Holy Cross Athletics (@Athletics_HC) November 19, 2018

The Conrad Deugau-coached Crusaders were last-place finishers a year ago, but have rebounded big-time. Standout players for Holy Cross this season have included Finn Urqhart, Matt Fraser, Jack Laurin, Andrew Hunt, Silas Marchan and Uyi Ologhola.

• RELATED STORY: Pioneer at Surrey’s Holy Cross school gets call from BC Football Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE to see the Holy Cross team roster.

In other action, at the triple-A level, the top-ranked Lord Tweedsmuir team of Cloverdale fell in a quarter-final game Saturday to New Westminster, 34-16.

Tweedsmuir’s junior varsity team remains in the playoff hunt, however, following a 7-3 quarter-final win over Mt. Douglas at Cloverdale Athletic Park on Nov. 15. The triple-A Panthers will play a semi-final game against Kelowna on Thursday (Nov. 22, 2 p.m.) at W.J. Mouat’s field in Abbotsford; the winner will get to play at B.C. Place during Subway Bowl finals day, Dec. 1.

Game scores, schedules and videos can be found online at bchighschoolfootball.com/652subway.cfm.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

