Surrey’s high-scoring Barrett goes 26th overall in WHL draft of 2008-born players

Some players from Surrey, White Rock and Delta were drafted by Western Hockey League (WHL) teams on Thursday, May 11.

First among them was Eli Barrett, a 2008-born centre picked 26th overall by Kelowna Rockets after a high-scoring season with St. George’s School U15 Prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). Over the winter, Barrett scored 31 goals and 42 assists in 27 games, and added six points in playoffs.

Rockets head scout Terry McFaul says Barrett started the season strong, had a down month, then picked up his play again.

“I told our assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton, I think this guy has a big window to get better,” McFaul said in a post on the Rockets’ website.

“His upside is huge, he’s just a baby-faced kid that has lots of room to grow. He plays hard, he plays the right way and works in all areas of the ice. He’s not afraid, he plays tough on the puck, makes good passes and has the touch to score.”

What can the newest Rocket do? Run the tape on Eli Barrett.

Picked 31st overall by Calgary was White Rock’s Eric Tu, a goalie at the St. George’s academy in Vancouver.

In the fourth round, Cloverdale’s Harshaan Kaila, a winger also at St. George’s, was drafted 81st overall by Victoria.

In the sixth round, 132nd overall, Winnipeg Ice drafted Surrey’s Nathaniel Danielson, a centre with Delta Hockey Academy’s U15 Prep Green.

Eight players from Delta Hockey Academy were drafted, including sixth-overall pick Ryan Lin who went to Vancouver Giants.

“We’re very excited about Lin, he does everything at top speed, and he’s got a very high hockey IQ,” stated Giants head ccout Terry Bonner. “He’s got a great point shot and uses his teammates well, we see him having a very good career.”

Also early in the draft, the Giants grabbed Brett Olson eighth overall. The six-foot-two forward played last season with St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA.

That's a wrap on the WHL Prospects Draft! Congratulations to all of the athletes selected this year!

Delta-raised Kaden Meyer, a defenseman with Greater Vancouver Canadians U15 AAA, was drafted by Kamloops in the sixth round, 124th overall.

In the seventh round, Cloverdale’s Lucas Benn, a winger at St. George’s, was drafted 152nd by Kamloops.

In the next round, 157th overall, White Rock’s William Ren went to Victoria after playing D for BWC Academy this season.

Later, in the 11th round, Surrey’s Henry Liu was picked by Victoria after a season of defending at St. George’s.

This year’s WHL draft saw Prince Albert have the first two selections, and the Raiders went with D-man Daxon Rudolph first overall, followed by fellow Albertan Riley Boychuk, a centre.

In total, 232 players were selected by WHL clubs, including 128 forwards, 88 defencemen, and 16 goaltenders.

Alberta led all provincial branches with 93 players selected. Fifty players from B.C. were chosen, along with 44 from Saskatchewan and 38 from Manitoba.

Thursday’s draft saw seven players selected from the United States, following on the heels of 44 American-born players taken in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft a day earlier.

The first three rounds of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft saw 30 players selected from CSSHL, comprising 45 per cent of the total. In all, 85 players from the CSSHL were chosen.

Players eligible for the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft were 2008-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.



