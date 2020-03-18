(Photo: elementscasinosurrey.com)

Surrey’s Fraser Downs track now closed, following experiment with no-spectator races

Elements Casino was ordered closed by government officials earlier this week

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has announced the closure of its Fraser Downs facility in Cloverdale due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, along with the company’s Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver and Flamboro Downs in Hamilton.

The three horse racing tracks will be closed until further notice, the company said Wednesday in a news release posted to elementscasinosurrey.com.

At the facility in Cloverdale, Elements Casino was ordered closed by government officials earlier this week.

The company recently decided to conduct racing at all three tracks without spectators, the company said Wednesday, “but Great Canadian felt this more significant action was necessary to protect the health and well-being of the Company’s team members, the industry participants that race and train at the race tracks, and the support personnel for the industry.”

Great Canadian said it will be working with the breed associations that represent the racing participants, as well as regulators, for the orderly shutdown of racing facilities at the three properties.

“This was a difficult decision for the Company to make, especially considering a similar decision was made for Great Canadian’s gaming properties across the country just a few days ago,” stated Matthew Anfinson, Great Canadian’s Chief Operating Officer.

“But as the circumstances changed in recent days in both B.C. and Ontario, we felt this was the only decision that addressed the current health concerns that are impacting so many other Canadians currently.”

MORE COVID-19 NEWS: https://www.surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus/


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHL cancels remaining games of season, hopeful for playoffs at later date

Just Posted

Surrey’s Fraser Downs track now closed, following experiment with no-spectator races

Elements Casino was ordered closed by government officials earlier this week

Surrey shelters, service providers reworking programs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Urban Mission has moved to a full-time shelter, NightShift implements social distancing for outreach

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Some Surrey pubs/restaurants remain open with new table layouts and patron limits

On Tuesday, B.C.’s top doctor ordered all bars/pubs to close unless they can practice safe distancing

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel

Vehicle traffic was sparse for those attempting to gain entry into Canada from Lynden, Wa.

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park

Police are urging man or any witnesses to come forward

Most Read