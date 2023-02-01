Surrey’s Dunbar selected 1st overall in WLA’s graduating junior lacrosse player draft

The 2001-born forward was in 2021 taken in the first round of National Lacrosse League entry draft

Burnaby Lakers traded up to select Surrey’s Jacob Dunbar first overall at the 2023 Western Lacrosse Association Graduating Junior Player Draft in Langley on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The right-handed forward, a former Semiahmoo Rock star, went to the Lakers after the team traded their second-overall pick and also a 2024 pick to Victoria Shamrocks, who then selected Arthur Miller (Nanaimo Junior Timbermen).

The WLA draft, held virtually, saw 35 players picked by seven teams in five rounds. Full results are posted on draft.wlalacrosse.com/live.

The 2001-born Dunbar, who played junior lacrosse with Port Coquitlam Saints, was in 2021 taken in the first round of the National Lacrosse League entry draft (13th overall) and made his pro debut with San Diego Seals in December of that year. Last August, the Seals re-signed Dunbar to a one-year deal.

The WLA involves seven lacrosse teams in Burnaby, Langley, Victoria, Nanaimo, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam and New Westminster.

On Monday, league commissioner Paul Dal Monte said the 2023 season will begin after the May long weekend, with the schedule expected by late February.



