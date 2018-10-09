Surrey-based BC Tigers Hurricanes with their national soccer championship banner in Saskatoon on Monday. (Photo: facebook.com/BCTSOCCER)

Surrey’s dominant BC Tigers team roars to score national soccer championship

Golden Boot winner Nick Soolsma leads the way in Saskatoon with four goals in Challenge Trophy final

Surrey-based BC Tigers Hurricanes scored the 2018 Toyota Canada Nationals soccer championship with a display of dominance Monday in Saskatoon.

The association’s senior men’s team beat Ontario’s Caledon SC 7-3 in the gold-medal final to win the tournament’s Challenge Trophy – the first B.C. team to do so in 14 years.

The Hurricanes’ Nick Soolsma led the way with four goals in the game, and was named the Golden Boot award winner for scoring nine goals in the tourney, the most by a player in 18 years.

Soolsma, the 2017-18 BC Soccer Adult Player of the Year, becomes the first player to win both the amateur Challenge Trophy and professional Canadian Championship (2011 and 2012 with Toronto FC), according to Canada Soccer.

The Hurricanes won three and tied one game in Group A action before winning big in Monday’s final game.

CLICK HERE to watch the full game on SportsCanada.TV.

Prior to the Hurricanes’ victory, the last B.C.-based team to win the men’s national soccer title was Surrey Pegasus in 2004.

Also Monday, on home turf at South Surrey Athletic Park, the girls of Coastal FC won the U17 national championship with a 2-1 win over a team from Quebec.

• READ MORE: Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships.

BC Tigers’ youth and adult soccer club serves the communities of Newton, Central City, Guildford and North Delta.

In Monday’s final, other goal-scorers for the Hurricanes were Ryan Dhillon with two and Pavi Dhillon with a single marker.

In other action in Saskatoon, Surrey United’s senior women’s team placed second after losing in overtime to Scarborough GS United, by a score of 1-0.

It was an evenly played game for 90 minutes with two teams battling, head coach Spiro Pegios told the Now-Leader. “Very scrappy and unfortunate sequence of events lead to an extra time goal,” he added. “So proud.”

In South Surrey, Surrey United’s U17 boys team placed fourth after making it to a semifinal game, while the association’s girls fell to the consolation round.

• READ MORE: Several Surrey soccer teams at nationals, with U-17 tourney in South Surrey, from Oct. 1.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships
Next story
Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Just Posted

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

BC Tigers Hurricanes win men’s title, Coastal FC girls are U17 champs in South Surrey

Surrey’s dominant BC Tigers team roars to score national soccer championship

Golden Boot winner Nick Soolsma leads the way in Saskatoon with four goals in Challenge Trophy final

International trade centre to open in South Surrey

Officials broke ground on the multi-million dollar development Sunday

South Surrey’s Bailey bridge replacement delayed due to ongoing discussions with city

Ministry of Transportation says more information should be available by the end of the year

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Most Read