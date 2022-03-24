Surrey’s Bjornson named GNAC golfer of the week

Simon Fraser University’s Bailey Bjornson has been named the GNAC men’s golfer of the week. (Wilson Wong/SFU photo

Surrey golfer Bailey Bjornson has been recognized for his recent success on the university circuit.

This week, the Simon Fraser University freshman – a graduate of Pacific Academy – was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s men’s golfer of the week, after leading SFU to a sixth-place team finish at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, which was held at the par-71, 6,783-yard Chuck Corsica Golf Complex (South Course) in Alameda, Calif.

SFU competes with U.S. schools as part of the NCAA’s Div. II, as opposed to other Canadian universities that compete in U Sports.

Bjornson finished tied for 14th individually, after carding a three-round score of three under par (213). He shot the first two rounds of the tournament under par (71-70).

Prior to joining SFU’s golf team, Bjornson found success on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour, alongside his younger brother, Justin. The pair – originally from Winnipeg – each have numerous victories on the junior circuit, dating back to 2016.



