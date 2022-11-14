Surrey’s Bjornson brothers will unite on SFU men’s golf team next year

Justin Bjornson, currently studying at Pacific Academy in Surrey, has signed to play golf at SFU. (Photo: Facebook)

Surrey’s Bjornson brothers will both be swinging and putting for SFU starting next year.

Justin Bjornson, a 2023 Pacific Academy grad, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Red Leafs university men’s golf team, where he’ll join his older brother, Bailey Bjornson.

Justin captains Pacific Academy’s golf team, and was its most valuable player in 2021-22. Along with Bailey, he helped the Breakers win the B.C. high school AA provincial title in 2019. His home course is Northview Golf & Country Club.

The younger Bjornson tied for 26th at the 2022 BC Junior Boys Championship. Later in July, he competed at the 2022 United States Junior Amateur, then finished in the 34th-place tie at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship in August.

SFU golf coach Matthew Steinbach said Justin will “very easily” make the transition to university golf.

“Justin is someone we’re familiar with through the family connection, but he stands out in his own right as a top junior in the province,” Steinbach said.

Last May, Bjornson was recognized for his outstanding debut season of university golf by winning the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Freshman of the Year award. Now he’ll be playing alongside his brother.

“One of the main reasons I chose SFU was that it is the only NCAA school in Canada,” Justin Bjornson said in a news release.

“Growing up playing junior golf across North America, I’ve always been very proud to represent my country and now to be able to ‘Rep the Leaf’ at the university level is very, very exciting.

“Having my older brother, Bailey, on the team also weighed heavily in my decision. To be able to play college golf alongside someone I’ve grown up sharing the game with is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The current Red Leafs men’s golf team has finished the fall portion of its 2022-23 NCAA schedule. SFU’s next tournament will be the Rattler Invitational in San Antonio, Texas, in February.

Victoria-area golfer Brendan O’Brien (Oak Bay Secondary, Gorge Vale Golf Club) has also signed a letter of intent to join the SFU men’s golf team next year.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

GolfSFU