Slam-dunk action last April during the 2018 Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic, a game that features graduating Surrey senior players, at Enver Creek Secondary. (File photo: Trevor Beggs)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Surrey’s all-star seniors to play one final high school basketball game April 5

‘The games are always a lot of fun,’ organizer says of ‘Winner’s Circle’ gathering at Enver Creek

Surrey’s best senior high school basketball players will put on their jerseys for one final game on Friday, April 5.

The gym at Enver Creek Secondary will again play host to this year’s Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic, a gathering of the city’s outstanding hoops players who’ll graduate this spring.

The game for girls gets going at 6 p.m., and the boys play at 8 p.m.

“This is the last time these seniors will be playing together,” said Kevin De Boice, who helps plan the game and also organizes the annual Surrey RCMP Classic tournament for boys.

“Most of them have played against or with each other for five years. The games are always a lot of fun. We encourage fan support as the games are usually high scoring, as defense is not necessarily the focus,” De Boice added with a laugh.

“Scholarships will be given out that evening for the selected few,” he added.

• RELATED: Surrey athletes bid farewell to high school hoops with all-star finale, from April 2018.

On the boys side, Semiahmoo Secondary’s Ed Lafurgy will coach a squad announced to include Arjun Samra (Lord Tweedsmuir), Damian Calderon (Semiahmoo), Dre Clayton (LA Matheson), Karan Dhanoa (Fleetwood Park), Albien Mercado (LA Matheson), Jas Dhudwal (Guildford Park), Kris Galindez (Clayton Heights), Manraj Bains (Enver Creek) and Dennis Alizadeh (Semiahmoo).

On the other side of the court, Lord Tweedsmuir’s Drew Gallacher will coach a team that features Elijah Devison (Lord Tweedsmuir), Alex Lee (Lord Tweedsmuir), Jeevan Sidhu (Tamanawis), Dominic Calderon (Semiahmoo), Mike Chifan (Pacific Academy), Nitin Klair (LA Matheson), Edrielle Asirit (Guildford Park), Liam Roberts (Clayton Heights), Taranvir Gill (North Surrey) and Isaiah Anderson (Kwantlen Park).

In the girls game, players announced to the two rosters include Sam Vidovic (Lord Tweedsmuir), Carmen Sihota (Lord Tweedsmuir), Tiffany Lin (Semiahmoo), Kiarrah Torrance (Sullivan Heights), Sofie Nicholson (Sullivan Heights), Jenine Hira (Sullivan Heights), Sofia Fernandez (Enver Creek), Naveen Pastrana (Enver Creek), Karmin Dhindsa (Fleetwood Park), Jenieva Musico (Fleetwood Park), Emily Makenzie (Fleetwood Park), Kierra Diggle (Fleetwood Park), Kya Cleto (Fraser Heights), Maiya Schulz (Fraser Heights), Avneet Dhunna (Queen Elizabeth), Reheema Ivan (Queen Elizabeth) and Karina Sarai (Panorama Ridge).

At last year’s Classic, Semiahmoo coach Lefurgy said his school’s seniors relished the memories that have flown by in five years of hoops at the school.

“This tournament parallels their high school experience,” Lefurgy said. “It goes by a lot faster than they all think it will. For a lot of these guys, they’ve played against each other for five years,” he added. “We’re very appreciative that Rick (Inrig) and Kevin (De Boice) have given these guys a chance to square off one last time.”

Two Surrey-based high school teams went home with top-tier provincial championships this spring. The No. 1-ranked Semiahmoo Totems earned the triple-A girls title with a 72-61 win over Walnut Grove Gators at Langley Events Centre on March 2, and Lord Tweedsmuir won the 4A boys championship there a week later with a 91-86 comeback win over Kelowna Owls.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
North Delta’s Ethan Samson signs with Prince George Cougars

Just Posted

YOUTH VOICE: Surrey teens on the biggest challenges they face today

Demonization of social media, lack of housing, tackling social isolation and more

VIDEOS: An inside look at Surrey’s drag scene

PART THREE IN A SERIES: Surrey has regular shows and annual events celebrating queens

Surrey’s all-star seniors to play one final high school basketball game April 5

‘The games are always a lot of fun,’ organizer says of ‘Winner’s Circle’ gathering at Enver Creek

Surrey Mounties ticket more than 700 distracted drivers in March

ICBC says one in four fatal crashes in B.C. involve distracted driving, killing 77 people each year

KPU ‘looking at cancelling’ September intake into Surrey-based farrier program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is facing a $12 million shortfall

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

Former B.C. Electric substation no longer up for auction

Owners decide to cancel planned auction, property remains for sale

Surrey, like the rest of B.C., could have ride hailing in 2019

Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade, says it’s needed ‘to attract and keep business in Surrey’

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

North Delta happenings: week of March 28

Events and community listings for North Delta

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Most Read