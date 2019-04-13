Surrey’s 5-on-5 basketball mini series is the lead up to Guildford tournament

Evening games held throughout the city before May 4 event

Surrey is hosting a five-on-five basketball mini series throughout the city in the lead up to the Surrey Youth Showcase Basketball Tournament in May.

The tournament will be at at the Guildford Recreation Centre on May 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The cost is free, and the event is open to youth aged 13 to 18.

There will be prizes, according to the city’s website, such as basketball gear, gift cards, door prizes, as well as a prize for “the most enthusiastic cheering squad.”

There are drop-in mini-series games leading up to the May 4 tournament.

Teams of five can drop in at the following locations:

• South Surrey Recreation Centre – Saturday, April 13 from 7 to 11 p.m.

• Cloverdale Recreation Centre – Friday, April 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

• Fraser Heights Recreation Centre – Friday, April 26 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

• Newton Recreation Centre – Saturday, April 27 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Two drop-in events were held at the Chuck Bailey and Guildford recreation centres on April 12.

Trevor Houlihan, who works at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, was running the first of the mini series.

“We’ve mixed the teams today. The kids are pretty familiar with each other and everybody plays at a pretty high level,” said Houlihan, adding that the drop ins prepare the kids for the youth showcase.

For more information, email youth@surrey.ca or call 604-591-4709.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Finland upsets Canada 4-2, will play for women’s world hockey championship gold

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Car fire at auto yard, Surrey pub a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire, and more

Surrey’s 5-on-5 basketball mini series is the lead up to Guildford tournament

Evening games held throughout the city before May 4 event

Top-level Tweedsmuir football players sign with renowned universities

Kojo Odoom, Addison Sadler and Braeden Hutchinson commit to collegiate football programs

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market returns May 5

More space, more vendors, more markets for second season

Surrey neighbourhood still dealing with peacock problem

City estimates between 35 and 40 birds remaining; nine “successfully” captured and rehomed

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP say the youth suffered serious head injuries

20 years later: Foul play never ruled out in disappearance of Revelstoke woman

There’s still no word on what happened to the ‘little blonde girl with the big smile’

B.C. welfare office criticized for leaving clients waiting outside in rain, snow

Jesse Wegenast says the ministry branch has now changed its policy to allow people to wait inside

Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

Martin Wolbers says he’s lucky they got away with his Pyrenees Papillon

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

Most Read