Surrey’s 5-on-5 basketball mini series is the lead up to Guildford tournament

Evening games held throughout the city before May 4 event

Surrey is hosting a five-on-five basketball mini series throughout the city in the lead up to the Surrey Youth Showcase Basketball Tournament in May.

The tournament will be at at the Guildford Recreation Centre on May 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The cost is free, and the event is open to youth aged 13 to 18.

There will be prizes, according to the city’s website, such as basketball gear, gift cards, door prizes, as well as a prize for “the most enthusiastic cheering squad.”

There are drop-in mini-series games leading up to the May 4 tournament.

Teams of five can drop in at the following locations:

• South Surrey Recreation Centre – Saturday, April 13 from 7 to 11 p.m.

• Cloverdale Recreation Centre – Friday, April 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

• Fraser Heights Recreation Centre – Friday, April 26 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

• Newton Recreation Centre – Saturday, April 27 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Two drop-in events were held at the Chuck Bailey and Guildford recreation centres on April 12.

Trevor Houlihan, who works at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, was running the first of the mini series.

“We’ve mixed the teams today. The kids are pretty familiar with each other and everybody plays at a pretty high level,” said Houlihan, adding that the drop ins prepare the kids for the youth showcase.

For more information, email youth@surrey.ca or call 604-591-4709.



