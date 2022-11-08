Surrey woman headed to NYC for the world’s biggest breaking competition

Emma Misak will be competing in the Red Bull BC One World Finals for breakdancing

A young Surrey dancer is in New York City this week after bring invited to take part in one of the biggest breaking competitions in the world.

Emma Misak said she has been practising every day in preparation for the Red Bull BC One World Finals, and some days she spends up to six hours training.

Misak started breaking at 14 when she joined an after-school dance program that included breaking. From there, her love for the sport only grew.

She describes her breaking style as traditional but “there’s a lot of intricate details that come along with it.”

“Most of my moves are footwork based,” she said. “But they’re quite explosive.”

Misak has won numerous championships and metals for her breaking. In 2018 she won silver at the youth Olympic Games. In 2021, she won the Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada National final.

Misak received a wildcard invitation to this week’s finals in New York. This meant that she did not have to compete for a spot. She is also the first Canadian b-girl (breaking girl) to get this invitation. She will be competing with 15 other girls for the world title on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Misak is already on Team Canada and is working towards qualifying for the 2024 breaking team at the Paris Olympics. Only 32 athletes – 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls – will compete for gold.

She is studying sports science at Douglas College and plans to get her bachelor’s degree in physical education. After graduating, she hopes to become a dance teacher or a high school gym teacher.

-With files from Tracy Holmes

OlympicsSurrey