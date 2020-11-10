Hayley Wickenheiser hit the ice with novice players during the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival hockey tournament, also known as WickFest. (file photo: Robert Shaer)

Hayley Wickenheiser hit the ice with novice players during the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival hockey tournament, also known as WickFest. (file photo: Robert Shaer)

HOCKEY

Surrey WickFest hockey ‘hangout’ goes online with Wickenheiser, Leafs’ Rielly among speakers

Annual festival and tournament pivots due to COVID-19

** This story has been updated

Surrey’s WickFest female hockey festival and tournament is shifting online for 2020, without any games or ice times.

The Hayley Wickenheiser-founded event will involve a virtual gathering of hockey-playing girls and special guest speakers for “hangout” sessions on Nov. 28-29, for $45 per person or $450 for a team of 20.

“We hesitate to call it a ‘conference,’ because how boring does that sound to a 12-year-old girl?” Wickenheiser says in a message posted to the event website, wickfest.com.

Sponsors and alumni have stepped up to make the online event happen, she noted.

“There will be no traditional WickFest in the 2020/21 season,” Wickenheiser posted. “No sanctioned tournament, no games, no scoresheets, no refs and no timekeepers, but we will have the gathering, the camaraderie, and the learning opportunities that are so much a part of what the soul of WickFest really is.”

Last winter WickFest was held in Surrey for a second year, following its debut here in February 2019. The event this year featured a celebrity sledge hockey game on Feb. 1 at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, with the involvement of Humboldt Broncos bus-crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki and Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medallist and 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, among others.

• READ MORE: Hundreds attend ‘celebrity’ sledge hockey game with Wickenheiser, Straschnitzki.

Tara Cleave, Manager of Sport Surrey and Accessibility, said that while WickFest is not live in a Surrey rink this fall, “we hope that this event will be able to bring young girls together from across North America.

“One of the core values of this event has always been that what happens off the ice is equally, if not more important than what happens on the ice,” Cleave said. “So, this year, we have the opportunity to really showcase that component.”

The online sessions, to focus on team-building, leadership development and career growth opportunities, will be hosted Wickenheiser along with fellow Olympian Charmaine Crooks and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.

WickFest’s 2019 debut in Surrey, which followed in the footsteps of a similar event in Calgary, attracted close to 800 young female hockey players to the city.

• READ MORE, from 2019: New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games.

For 2020/21, the online event is sponsored by the City of Surrey, Sport Surrey, Canadian Tire and Gatorade, for an event “we hope will still bring young women together from across the world and a smile to your face,” Wickenheiser posted on the event website.

“The groups in the sessions will be small, but the personalities of our presenters will be BIG,” she adds. “We will cover all kinds of topics, as always, but this year you can expect a few ‘surprise drop-ins’ and some topics specifically related to these crazy times.”

• RELATED STORY: Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey, White Rock sports groups play waiting game after health-order halts sports

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey moving ahead with SCDC transfer to in-house

Councillor Allison Patton ‘very sure’ city won’t be selling off lands

tease
Surrey pub’s toy drive aims to make kids smile during Christmas hit by COVID

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau sets up shop on 104th Avenue

Surrey’s equipment includes 23 tandem dump trucks, two city graders, two “hired” graders and 29 one-ton trucks. All are equipped with plows and all the trucks are sanders. (File photo)
Surrey ‘reasonably’ ready to tackle snow, icy roads this winter

This is as the city braces for La Nina winter conditions

Three of the attendees at SFU’s 2019 Diwali Gala at Surrey’s Crown Palace Banquet Hall. No such large gatherings are planned this year for Diwali, which is on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (File photo: facebook.com/simonfraseruniversity)
‘Don’t gather to celebrate Diwali,’ Surrey mayor, business group urge

‘Festival of Light’ is traditionally celebrated for five days, this year starting Saturday, Nov. 14

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
South Surrey company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production next month

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Most Read