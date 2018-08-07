White Rock Renegades ‘99 baserunner Patricia Dun slides safely into second base after smacking a double into right field Tuesday afternoon at Surrey Storm ‘01A. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Surrey, White Rock teams in win column at U19 softball nationals

Tournament runs all week at Softball City in South Surrey

Some of the best young softball players from across the country – including many from Surrey and White Rock – have hit the field at Softball City, as Canadian U19 championships continue.

The tournament began Monday, and continues throughout each day this week, culminating with the championship game Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Local teams have fared well so far through a day-and-a-half of competition. The defending champion White Rock Renegades ‘99 began the tournament with two wins on Monday – 12-1 against Alberta’s Rivercity Hornets, and 16-4 against Regina Kaos.

On Tuesday afternoon, they were were locked in a battle with their crosstown rivals, Surrey Storm ‘01A.

Heading into the matchup against the Renegades, the Storm were 1-1, having opened the tournament Monday morning with a 5-0 loss to the Brampton Blazers, followed by a 16-2 win over Rivercity later in the day.

A second White Rock team, the Renegades 2000, were also 1-1 through the first day and a half. They lost Monday to the Oakville Angels – despite outhitting their Ontario foes – but rebounded Tuesday with a 7-6 win over the Richmond Islanders 2000. In the victory, White Rock’s Amelia Trembath singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, the Delta Heat sit atop the standings with a perfect 3-0 record.

Previous story
Surrey baseball team scores B.C. banner, will fly to San Diego for weekend Sizzle

Just Posted

After 36 years, Cloverdale’s Ye Olde Piggy Bank will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Fish Eyes Trilogy’ in Surrey looks at colliding cultures, in two parts

Buffet dinner among ticket options for festival show at Surrey Arts Centre

Surrey, White Rock teams in win column at U19 softball nationals

Tournament runs all week at Softball City in South Surrey

Pop-up detachment held in Crescent Beach

Surrey RCMP and partners offer crime prevention tips

Surrey baseball team scores B.C. banner, will fly to San Diego for weekend Sizzle

Peewee AA Canadians win a nail-biter at park in Guildford

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

VIDEO: Crash at 248 Street closes Highway 1 eastbound through Langley

At least one person taken to hospital by air ambulance

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

California dogs seek new homes at Lower Mainland adopt-a-thon

Estimated 200,000 dogs euthanized each year in state’s high-kill shelters

Most Read