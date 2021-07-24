Surrey, White Rock sports organizations receive COVID-19 relief fund grants

Province provides funding for more than 200 groups across B.C.

The Cloverdale Curling Club, which hosted wheelchair curling provincial championships in 2020, was among a number of Surrey, White Rock and Delta sports organizations to receive money from the province’s Local Sports Relief Fund. (Malin Jordan photo)

Nearly 90 Lower Mainland sports organizations – including a handful in Surrey, White Rock and Delta – have recently received funding through grants issued by B.C.’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

The grants, which were announced in a news release Friday morning, aim to help organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic “and welcome a safe return to play.” Funds will be issued through the Local Sport Relief Fund, which is administered by viaSport BC on behalf of the provincial government.

According to the release, this week’s announcement is the second allocation of funds for local sports organizations since the pandemic began, and comes as a result of additional funding at the federal level. In total, more than $1 million will be shared between 214 groups in B.C, 86 of which are in the Lower Mainland.

Organizations in Surrey to receive funding include Semiahmoo Minor Hockey, Pacific Sea Wolves Swim Club, the All-Star Youth Sport Society, Cloverdale Curling Club, Dashmesh Field Hockey Club, India Field Hockey Club, North Surrey Mustangs Football, Surrey Knights Swim Club and the South Youth Soccer Association.

The White Rock Lawn Bowing Club will also receive money through the relief fund, as will a slew of Delta organizations, including the Delta Thistle Curling Club, North Delta Sunfish Summer Swim Club Society, North Delta Football Association and the North Delta Football (Soccer) Club.

For the full list of B.C. recipients, click here.

“As B.C. makes its way through Step 3 of the Province’s restart plan, I want to thank the sport and recreational organizations for the central role they play in bringing people back together and in returning to the activities we love,” said Melanie Mark, minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in the release.

“Volunteers have done an amazing job adapting to the pandemic. Our government is proud to support these community-based sport organizations as they work to get people back in the game.”



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentLocal Sports