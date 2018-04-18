Conditions for Monday’s Boston Marathon were among the worst in the 122-year history of the race, with race, wind and low temperatures causing many runners to bow out early. (@BostonMarathon Twitter photo)

Surrey, White Rock runners battle rain, wind at Boston Marathon

More than 20 local runners cross finish line of prestigious race Monday

Running a marathon – 42.2 km – is a challenging enough task on the best of days.

Now, try doing it in arguably the world’s most prestigious distance race, the Boston Marathon, in icy temperatures, with sideways-falling rain and headwinds reaching 40 km/h.

Those weather conditions – among the worst in the 122-year history of the event – were exactly what thousands of runners, including a handful from Surrey and White Rock, faced Monday.

In total, 22 runners from the two cities crossed the finish line, led by South Surrey’s Jaime Reston, 26, who clocked an official time of two hours, 56 minutes and 29 seconds – a pace of 6:44 per mile.

Surrey’s Paul Taylor, 42, was the next fleetest afoot, clocking a time of three hours, 12 minutes and 21 seconds, followed by Sherrie Budai, 47, who was the fastest local woman on the course, crossing the line in 3:30:35 and finished 86th overall in her age division. Just behind Budai was Tanya Zarin, 49, who was 116th in the same category, clocking a time of 3:33:06.

Keith Parks, also of South Surrey, also had a good day on the course, battling through poor weather to finish in 3:38:47.

• RELATED STORY: Runners return to Boston after 2013 bombing (2014)

Other results from Semiahmoo Peninsula runners included: Erin Jones (3:45:31); Jim Prokop (3:45:47); Nirmal Toor (3:47:18); Nadia Leach (3:50:09); Sarb Kaler ( 3:51:35); Jo Ross (3:53:21); Patricia Pranzi (4:05:54); Christian Georgeadis (4:14:24); Nicole Gauthier (4:15:26); Janet Weber (4:20:32); Geoffrey Thuring (4:24:29); Satinder Sidhu (4:28:38); Mike Leier (4:29:48); Philip Du Quesnay (4:30:30); Kristin Catroppa (4:37:45); Gayle Robinson (4:46:24) and B. Lynne Spence (5:00:18).

Robinson, 70, finished eighth overall in her age division, while Spence, 71, was just behind her, in 12th.

In total, nearly 30,000 runners started the race, but more competitors didn’t finish the race compared to other years, due in large part to the treacherous conditions; there were numerous reports of runners suffering from hypothermia.

The men’s overall winner was Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi, who clocked a time of 2:15:58, while the women’s winner was Desiree Linden, who finished in 2:39:54 and became the first American to win the women’s race since 1985. Canadian Krista DuChene finished third.

Previous story
Great Peninsula Race returns to South Surrey track
Next story
We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Just Posted

Police watchdog clears RCMP after man’s knee fractured during 2017 arrest

IIO found the man’s injuries were the ‘unintentional result of the struggle’ during his arrest

Sniffing out the competition at Surrey ‘Scent-Topia’ event

Surrey Animal Resource Centre hosts their first-ever ‘nose work’ competition

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

Delays on Hwy 17 after lumber spill

A semitruck lost its load on Hwy 17 near the 91 Connector around 8 a.m. this morning

‘Cutting-edge’ virtual reality showcased at SFU Surrey

Immersive Environments Spring Showcase featured fourth-year student work

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read