Kiera Van Ryk speaks during the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards event Thursday in Calgary. (Photo: Adrian Shellard/U SPORTS)

VOLLEYBALL

Surrey volleyball-er Van Ryk kills it again as top female athlete in Canadian university sports

Award comes with $10,000 post-graduate scholarship for UBC student

Surrey-raised volleyball player Kiera Van Ryk is the female winner of the inaugural Lieutenant Governor Athletic Award as U SPORTS Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

The national award was given to Van Ryk, a standout with UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver, during a ceremony at Calgary’s McDougall Centre on Thursday (May 2).

The male award winner was Mathieu Betts, a football player with Laval University in Quebec City.

In addition to a commemorative gold ring, Van Ryk and Betts were each presented with a sculptured fossil-stone trophy and took home a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship to attend a Canadian university accredited by Universities Canada.

• RELATED: She’s killing it: Surrey’s Van Ryk named Canada West women’s volleyball player of the year.

Van Ryk, a second-year outside hitter, was dominant again for UBC this season. The Surrey Christian school grad, a Canadian national team member, topped the Canada West conference in kills with 398, and points with 489, while also ranking eighth in hitting percentage at .263.

“After being named the conference’s top rookie a year ago, Van Ryk was named the CW Player of the Year in 2018-19, before claiming the U SPORTS Player of the Year award, as she guided the T-Birds to the program’s 12th national title,” says a bio posted to Canada West website.

Formerly known as the Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG) and Howard Mackie Awards, Thursday’s award event in Calgary, presented by Makadiff Sports, has been “a staple celebration” since 1993, in recognizing Canada’s top athletes competing in university athletics within U SPORTS.

“The winners were selected by a combined vote of the Canadian Athletic Foundation, a not-for-profit board chaired by His Honour Doug Mitchell – BLG national co-chair, philanthropist and UBC Thunderbird football alumnus – and the public on USPORTS.ca,” according to a post at gothunderbirds.ca. “The Canadian Athletic Foundation was established for the purpose of administering the Awards and protecting the integrity of the selection process.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Just Posted

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Art of Lights lantern festival to participate in Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

‘Pre-Heat’ will serve as a preview for the festival, which will return to Cloverdale in the fall

A ‘Blues & Roots BBQ’ with Steve Kozak kicks off Cloverdale Concerts, followed by The Hip Show

New concert series at Shannon Hall starts on Saturday, June 1

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, May 3 to 5

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Province commits $1 million for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

TransLink wants your ideas for 2050

30-year Metro Vancouver transportation strategy underway

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Grouse Grind is now open

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Most Read