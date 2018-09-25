Surrey United to celebrate 50 years of soccer at day-long event Saturday

Surrey United’s U15 girls soccer team (in red) on the pitch in June of 2014. (File photo)

Surrey United’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated Saturday (Sept. 29) at Cloverdale Athletic Park.

A day-long event will take place at the soccer club’s hub starting at 9 a.m., with an alumni game’s first whistle at 4 p.m.

“Cloverdale Athletic is going to be full of activity on this day,” event organizers say in a Facebook post. “We will have the regularly scheduled soccer games and once they are finished, or even before, our young athletes will be able to enjoy the events of the day.”

Bouncy castles and a dunk tank are among the planned attractions, along with pancakes and hot dogs to eat.

“You are invited to the clubhouse to enjoy a coffee while you look through old photo albums and club memorabilia – 50 years of memories,” says the Facebook event post.

The park is located at 6410 168th St., Surrey.

We would like to thank the 500+ past & current members that attended our 50th Anniversary Gala on Fri Sept. 21st. It was amazing to see the leaders of yesterday, today and tomorrow 2gether to celebrate the club's momentous milestone! pic.twitter.com/JnLPzYeoef — Surrey United (@SurreyUnitedSC) September 24, 2018

When formed in 1968, Surrey United boasted just six teams.

“With such a small Surrey population back then, Surrey United covered all areas of Surrey except Guildford and Whalley,” states a Club History section at surreyunitedsoccer.com.

“The club participated in the Westminster District and teams had to travel extensively to play other teams. Over the years the club had many different styles of uniforms but has now adopted its colours of red, black and white.”

In the 1970s, Surrey United pioneered a mini soccer program now among the fastest growing aspects of youth soccer.

“In 1994, the club forged an affiliation with an adult organization and that subsequently blossomed into SUSC, becoming the first fully integrated soccer club in British Columbia where a full range of soccer programs, from minis to masters to players of both genders, was offered. In fact, it was in 1997 that the club was granted approval to run a girls program which has been steadily growing.”

Originally headquartered at Unwin Park, the club later moved to Cloverdale Athletic Park and built a clubhouse there.

“The club holds regular monthly meetings there during the soccer season. Everyone is welcome including coaches, assistant coaches, managers, parents and players aged 16 or older.”

Today, Surrey United boasts a membership of some 2,300 players, up from 400 in 1994, according to the website.

