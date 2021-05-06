Surrey United soccer quartet sign to play for UFV Cascades

Three of the university’s recruits are Panorama Ridge Secondary students

Serena Deol, Jaspreet Deol, Madison Sweeney and Tanveer Pannu (pictured clockwise from top left) are Surrey United soccer players recruited to the University of Fraser Valley. (submitted photos)

Four soccer players currently with Surrey United, including three who live in Surrey and attend Panorama Ridge Secondary together, will lace up their cleats for the University of Fraser Valley Cascades next season.

Niko Marcina has revealed his first recruiting class as head coach of the Cascades women’s soccer program, signing six players from the BC Soccer Premier League.

Serena Deol (defender), Jaspreet Deol (winger), Tanveer Pannu (defender/forward) and Madison Sweeney (forward) are teammates with Surrey United SC, while Avery Tulloch (midfielder) and Neve Hayes (forward/midfielder) play with Coquitlam Metro Ford SC.

Sweeney is a student at Langley’s Walnut Grove Secondary, while the two Deols (no relation) and Pannu are currently at Panorama Ridge.

While not related, the Deols are close friends who have played together throughout their club and high school soccer careers, sharing a list of accomplishments with Surrey Pegasus, Surrey United and Panorama Ridge Secondary.

“I’m excited about this group,” Marcina said in a news release. “The bulk of these players I know quite well, as I used to coach them at Surrey United. The other two individuals from Coquitlam Metro Ford are highly regarded and I’m familiar with them from watching league games. I believe this group will offer a lot and make a difference for the future of the Cascades.”

At UFV, Serena Deol aims to study kinesiology, Jaspreet Deol will pursue a degree in criminal justice and Pannu will tackle general studies.



