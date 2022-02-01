Triple jumper Praise Aniamaka in a photo posted to purduesports.com.

Triple jumper Praise Aniamaka in a photo posted to purduesports.com.

TRACK & FIELD

Surrey triple jumper Aniamaka soars to Canadian record at meet in Kentucky

Pacific Academy graduate now with Purdue Boilermakers track & field team

Surrey’s Praise Aniamaka soared to a Canadian record in triple jump last weekend.

The Pacific Academy graduate, now a freshman with the Purdue track & field team in Indiana, jumped 15.89 metres on Saturday (Jan. 29), breaking the U20 Canadian Triple Jump record of 15.78m set by Patrick Hanna in 2015.

The jump was Aniamaka’s first of the day at the Rod McCravy Track and Field Invitational meet in Lexington, Kentucky. With it, he moved up to sixth on Purdue’s all-time list.

“Aniamaka bested his previous PR (personal record) of 15.75m, which was No. 7 at Purdue,” notes a news release posted to purduesports.com.

“Aniamaka was fourth overall in the event and just behind (Purdue teammate Tamar) Greene, who was third thanks to a season-best jump of 15.95m on his sixth and final attempt. Greene and Aniamaka notched the second- and third-best marks in the Big Ten this season.”

When not at university with fellow Boilermakers, Aniamaka trains in the offseason with the Thunderbirds Track & Field Club at the Surrey campus, under coach Iuliana Kroeger.

• RELATED STORY: Record-setting Surrey athlete triple-jumps his way onto Purdue track team.

At Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, the 2003-born Aniamaka is studying integrated business and engineering. In high school, he set the U18 Canadian indoor triple jump record with a mark of 15 meters, was a three-time provincial champion in the triple jump and provincial runner-up three times in the 300-metre hurdles.

“Praise is the No. 1 junior triple jumper in Canada,” Purdue track coach Norbert Elliott said in an announcement posted to purduesports.com back in 2020. “He was highly recruited and is an excellent student. He chose Purdue because of our strong engineering program and the recent triple jump success that we’ve had with Jah Strange and Tamar Greene, both recent NCAA Championships qualifiers. Praise exhibits all the raw tools necessary to be a really good triple jumper, and we are excited to have him come to Purdue.”

Aniamaka talks about his journey to Purdue in a video posted to Streamline Athletes’ YouTube channel last August.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

College AthleticsTrack and field

Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks move to wearing green at home

Just Posted

Bob Sung is seen at Tin Lee Market in this promotional image. (Photo submitted: Bob Sung)
COLUMN: A Lunar New Year lucky dip with historian Bob Sung

(Imagination Station screengrab)
Surrey council endorses plan to raise city’s child care spaces to national average

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayor does about-face on controversial Code of Conduct bylaw amendment

Triple jumper Praise Aniamaka in a photo posted to purduesports.com.
Surrey triple jumper Aniamaka soars to Canadian record at meet in Kentucky