A goalball player in action. (submitted photo/City of Surrey)

GUILDFORD

Surrey to host Goalball Grand Slam tournament for blind and visually impaired athletes

In this team sport, players track the ball, which makes a bell sound, though noise and vibration

Dozens of athletes from Canada, the U.S. and Israel will be in Surrey this weekend for the 2019 Vancouver Goalball Grand Slam, at Guildford Recreation Centre from Friday to Sunday (March 8-10).

Goalball is a Paralympic team sport designed for athletes who are blind or visually impaired.

“Using their hands only, the goal is for players to throw the ball into the opposing team’s net across a volleyball-sized court,” a City of Surrey release explained Monday (March 4).

“Players track the ball, which makes a bell sound, though noise and vibration.”

The three-day event in Guildford, presented by YVR, is for athletes preparing for Paralympic qualifiers.

In addition to the 11-team tournament, an hour-long “Goalball Try-It” session will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., for those who would like to play the sport. Players will be given eyeshades and are encouraged to wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

More event details, including game schedules and team rosters, are posted on Vancouver Goalball Club’s website (vgclub.ca), and also at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/28799.aspx. For spectators, admission is by donation at the rec centre, 15105 105th Ave.

“Goalball is the toughest sport you’ve never heard about,” event sponsor Vancouver Airport says in a Youtube post with video showing how the sport is played.

“We are extremely proud to be welcoming the 2019 Vancouver Goalball Grand Slam to Surrey,” Tara Roberts, manager of support services and accessibility for the City of Surrey, said in a release.

“Not only are we committed to hosting world-class sporting events like these, but it supports our vision to become British Columbia’s most accessible municipality,” she added. “We have been offering inclusive adapted recreation and sports programs for the past 20 years and will continue to support events like goalball, to offer full participation in sport for people of all abilities.”

The tournament has been gaining momentum over the last three years, and a women’s division has been added for the first time at this year’s tournament, noted Lisa Odland, tournament co-ordinator for Vancouver Goalball Club.

“The sport of goalball is growing at a steady pace worldwide, and Vancouver Goalball Club is dedicated to offering a high-level competition right here in the Lower Mainland,” Odland stated.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey United Soccer recognizes leaders on and off the field

Just Posted

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Surrey police ask for help finding suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Newton park

RCMP say woman escaped unharmed after man grabbed her from behind, threatened her and demanded sexual acts

PHOTOS: Real-look cabin built in Surrey park for four days of ‘Supernatural’ filming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie shoot with Jim Carrey also at Joe Brown Park last summer

Surrey Liberal MPs explain why they voted against Trudeau appearing before the justice committee

Why they torpedoed a motion for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify in SNC-Lavalin controversy

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

VIDEO: B.C. student invents better way to ship baby chicks

Langley teen applies to patent innovative design

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Most Read