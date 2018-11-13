Team Canada infielders catch a pair of Chinese runners in a double ‘hotbox’ during a Canada Cup game last July. (Lance Peverley photo)

Surrey to hear news on Olympic softball qualifier bid next week

Decision, originally expected in September, was delayed by World Baseball Softball Confederation

The committee behind the City of Surrey’s bid for an Olympic softball qualifying tournament expects to hear next week – finally – whether or not they’ve been selected to host the event next summer.

In August, Surrey was chosen by Softball Canada as the country’s bid city for the 2019 Americas qualifier – which will determine two of six berths for the women’s softball tournament at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

After being selected to represent Canada back in August, Canada Cup committee chair Greg Timm told Peace Arch News that the World Baseball Softball Confederation was expected to make its decision by Sept. 15 “at the latest.”

However, that decision was delayed from one WBSC board meeting until the next one, which is set for this weekend in Lausanne, Switzerland.

• READ ALSO: Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup title

And though organizers here were kept in the dark “for a couple weeks” with regard to the delayed process, Timm told PAN Tuesday he was eventually told by members of WBSC executive board that delays were a result of having to co-ordinate both the softball qualifier and baseball qualifiers at the same time, as both events must be announced concurrently.

Other cities that were expected to make competing bids for the softball tournament were Barranquila, Colombia and Guadalajara, Mexico, among others.

Two countries have already qualified for the Olympics – Japan, as the host team, as well as the United States, which won the world championships last summer. Teams expected to compete at the Americas qualifier include Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Two other Olympic qualifying tournaments are also being scheduled for 2019 – in the Europe/Africa region, as well as one in Asia. One team from each tournament will qualify for the Olympics.

Timm said Tuesday that the WBSC delays have not affecting organizing efforts for next summer’s Canada Cup softball tournament.

“It does not affect it. Not at all,” Timm said.

Regardless of whether Surrey is chosen for the qualifier, the Canada Cup will run July 6-14 at Softball City, with the international women’s division scheduled for July 8-14.

“We’ve already got teams that have confirmed their attendance for those days, ” Timm added.

Should Surrey win the Olympic qualifier event, the tournament would begin Aug. 25 and wrap-up Sept. 1.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix

Just Posted

Letters shed light on state of mind of mother accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey’s Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Surrey to hear news on Olympic softball qualifier bid next week

Decision, originally expected in September, was delayed by World Baseball Softball Confederation

Minor injuries for firefighter struck outside South Surrey fire hall

Minor injuries for firefighter struck outside South Surrey fire hall

‘Iron Road West’ launches this Friday from Cloverdale rail station

Illustrative history on B.C. railways is White Rock author Derek Hayes’ 18th book

UPDATED: BCLC gives final approval to Delta casino

Mediator found City of Richmond did not substantiate its crime, traffic and transportation concerns

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Vancouver man must pay $22,000 after breaking strata rules

Peter Gordon took his fight over his rented condo to the civil resolution tribunal, but lost

B.C. cheese linked to 5 E. coli cases

People are asked to throw out or return ‘Qualicum Spice’ cheese

Most Read