Surrey golfer Lauren Kim, 13, was among 2018 MJT Tour Championship division winners at a course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix

Playing up a division, 13-year-old Lauren Kim topped her closest competitor by 12 strokes

Surrey’s Lauren Kim scored a national golf championship with rounds to remember over the Remembrance Day weekend.

The 13-year-old player earned the low-overall score, along with the 2018 Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour 15-18 Girls national title, at a course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Seven divisional national champions were crowned out of a field of 110 young golfers, from coast to coast, who had qualified for this invitational event, which is considered “a highlight on Canada’s number-one played junior golf tour,” according to a MJT press release Tuesday.

At Legacy Golf Resort, Lauren fired an incredible 11-under-par total of 66, 69, 67 (202), for a 12-stroke victory over 11-year-old Michelle Liu, of Vancouver, who was also playing up a division.

“I feel very happy to win the 15-18 division as a 13 year-old,” said Lauren, who defended her title as the 2017 MJT Girls Low Overall national champion.

“This tournament set a new record (-11) for a three-day tournament! Winning this tournament two years in a row feels amazing.”

The 54-hole tourney receives many results requests from college coaches who scout prospective players.

In other action, the MJT Girls U15 national champion was Langley’s Erin Lee, 13, who scored rounds of 71-76-71 (218).

All players received gifts courtesy of presenting sponsors TaylorMade Golf Canada and Adidas Golf. Winners in each division also received prizing from TaylorMade, Adidas, Maui Jim and Zeal Eyewear. Full results are posted at maplejt.com.

“This event ends over 70 events this season for the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour,” tour officials said in a release. “The 2019 MJT Early Bird Membership is available December 1, and next year’s National Schedule will be announced in January.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

In Phoenix, Surrey’s Lauren Kim (in red shirt, third from right) was among MJT Tour Championship division winners. (submitted photo/MJT)

Previous story
McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Just Posted

Letters shed light on state of mind of mother accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey’s Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Fire truck disabled in South Surrey accident Tuesday morning

No serious injuries in incident caused by out-of-control vehicle

‘Iron Road West’ launches this Friday from Cloverdale rail station

Illustrative history on B.C. railways is White Rock author Derek Hayes’ 18th book

BCLC gives final approval to Delta casino

Mediator found City of Richmond did not substantiate its crime, traffic and transportation concerns

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

AutismBC president Gary Robins says her resignation is effective Nov. 12

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Vancouver man must pay $22,000 after breaking strata rules

Peter Gordon took his fight over his rented condo to the civil resolution tribunal, but lost

B.C. cheese linked to 5 E. coli cases

People are asked to throw out or return ‘Qualicum Spice’ cheese

Hockey legends come to B.C.

Greats including Bossy, Dionne, Hawerchuk, Howe, Lafleur and Parent at Langley Events Centre

Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers closed two major processing centres in Ontario and B.C.

McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Student union held a referendum after a campaign by Indigenous students

B.C. university pride group replaces white supremacy posters

Around 50 people walked through downtown Victoria to share posters of love

B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

72 new projects are part of a 10-year, $1.9-billion strategy

Most Read