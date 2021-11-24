Surrey teen powerlifter sets national records in his very first competition

‘It’s huge for Gaurav (Dhanoa) – he’s a celebrity at his school right now,’ coach says

Surrey’s Gaurav Dhanoa set four powerlifting records during his very first competition in the sport.

An Enver Creek Secondary student, the 16-year-old was in Victoria for the Kabuki Strength Van Isle meet on Nov. 20-21.

In the Junior Male weight class of 67.5KG, he squated 315 lbs., bench-pressed 228 and deadlifted 425, for a total of 968 lbs.

“Gaurav set the national record in all four categories,” according to coach Pavi Toor, with Young Guns Weightlifting Club.

“He was given the fourth attempt at squat and deadlift. This is not common practice but because he beat the national record, the competition organizers wanted to see his maximum lift. He is now looking forward to the Nationals which will take place in Alberta in 2022.

“It’s huge for Gaurav – he’s a celebrity at his school right now,” Toor added.

For those not familiar to powerlifting, a lifter has nine attempts to achieve the highest total possible. A lifter gets three attempts each for squat, bench press and deadlift. The goal is to lift the maximum amount of weight for one repetition.

There are three referees to ensure each lifter uses the proper form and lifting technique, or the lift is disqualified.

“All of Gaurav’s lifts were done with perfect form at maximum weight,” Toor noted.

Young Guns Weightlifting Club offers free co-ed weightlifting and boxing programs to youth. Toor and his two teenaged sons started the program in September 2019 because they realized that the greatest limitations youth face when it comes to weightlifting was safety, inexperience and financial resources.



