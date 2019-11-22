Surrey teams shoot for B.C. high school soccer championship

Semifinal games Friday at field in Burnaby

The LA Matheson senior boys soccer team in a photo posted to Twitter.com/preetbains07.

Two Surrey teams are in the hunt for the AAA Boys provincial high school soccer championship.

LA Matheson won both of its games Thursday (Nov. 21) in Burnaby, and will play at 12:45 p.m. today (Friday) in a semifinal game.

The team representing Panorama Ridge also won twice Thursday, and will battle Dr. Charles Best this morning (starting at 11 a.m.) for a spot in the tournament’s other semifinal this afternoon.

Scores and schedules are posted to bcsssc-com.webs.com/aaa-provincial-championships.

In Pool D action Thursday, the Manmeet Sahota-coached LA Matheson squad beat Oak Bay 4-0 before topping Moscrop by a score of 2-1.

Congratulations LAM Senior Boys Soccer team for winning against Moscrop today and qualifying for Provincial Semi Final tomorrow. Well Done Team Sahota #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/WPpaGq1byK — Preet K Bains ਪ੍ਰੀਤ (@PreetBains07) November 22, 2019

In Pool A, Panorama Ridge beat Abbotsford 4-1 and then blanked Argyle 3-0.

The other Surrey team at the tourney, Guildford Park lost both of their Pool B games on Thursday, by scores of 3-1 to Reynolds and 2-1 to Vancouver College.

The games are played at Burnaby West Sport Complex.

The tourney final is set to start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE to watch game broadcasts on sportscanada.tv.