The LA Matheson senior boys soccer team in a photo posted to Twitter.com/preetbains07.

Surrey teams shoot for B.C. high school soccer championship

Semifinal games Friday at field in Burnaby

Two Surrey teams are in the hunt for the AAA Boys provincial high school soccer championship.

LA Matheson won both of its games Thursday (Nov. 21) in Burnaby, and will play at 12:45 p.m. today (Friday) in a semifinal game.

The team representing Panorama Ridge also won twice Thursday, and will battle Dr. Charles Best this morning (starting at 11 a.m.) for a spot in the tournament’s other semifinal this afternoon.

Scores and schedules are posted to bcsssc-com.webs.com/aaa-provincial-championships.

In Pool D action Thursday, the Manmeet Sahota-coached LA Matheson squad beat Oak Bay 4-0 before topping Moscrop by a score of 2-1.

In Pool A, Panorama Ridge beat Abbotsford 4-1 and then blanked Argyle 3-0.

The other Surrey team at the tourney, Guildford Park lost both of their Pool B games on Thursday, by scores of 3-1 to Reynolds and 2-1 to Vancouver College.

The games are played at Burnaby West Sport Complex.

The tourney final is set to start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE to watch game broadcasts on sportscanada.tv.

Previous story
Three Earl Marriott football players named to provincial all-star team
Next story
Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir downs Vancouver College to win berth in B.C. high school football JV provincial title game

Just Posted

Surrey Santa parade returns to Cloverdale Dec. 1

Popular parade starts at 5 p.m., Big Rigs for Kids rolls to City Hall Plaza after parade

Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir downs Vancouver College to win berth in B.C. high school football JV provincial title game

Cloverdale school to play Victoria’s Mt. Douglas Rams in junior varsity Subway Bowl at B.C. Place

Surrey cops looking for Guildford groping suspect

Groping is alleged to have happened on Sept. 15, in the 10300-block of 152nd Street

One of two people dead at Whalley house believed to be a homicide victim, IHIT says

IHIT at house near 140th and 102A. Surrey RCMP say it’s not related to shooting near 146th and 83rd

Surrey teams shoot for B.C. high school soccer championship

Semifinal games Friday at field in Burnaby

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Mission principal saves goat, praised as hero by kindergarten students

“Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time”

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

B.C. widow sues health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Most Read