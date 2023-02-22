teaser photo

Surrey teams ranked #1, #4 heading into B.C. junior boys hoops championships in Langley

Tamanawis Wildcats and Sullivan Heights Stars among 32 teams looking for provincial title

Five Surrey-area teams will compete for the crown of B.C.’s best junior boys basketball team, including the #1 and #4 seeds.

Starting Saturday (Feb. 25), Langley Events Centre will host the 33rd annual Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament, with 32 teams involved.

Surrey’s Tamanawis Wildcats are the top overall seed, while the defending champion Vancouver College Fighting Irish are slotted at No. 2.

Seeded fourth are Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Stars, who’ll face Lord Byng during Saturday’s opening round.

Tamanawis will take on the 32nd-ranked R.E. Mountain starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The three other Surrey-based teams involved are Elgin Park (ranked 18th) and Semiahmoo (22nd) and Pacific Academy (14th).

Schedule for the junior boys basketball tournament.

The tourney will run until Tuesday, Feb. 28, with all 80 games being played at the sports complex on 200 Street in Langley. The championship final is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The schedule and scores are posted on bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/jrboys.

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online. Games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

The junior boys provincial basketball tournament at Langley Events Centre will be followed there by junior and senior girls (March 1-4) and senior boys (March 8-11).


