Surrey studio the hub for televised Canadians baseball games starting Saturday

Six home games involving the Vancouver minor-league team to be shown on Sportsnet this summer

A studio in rural Surrey will help televise Vancouver Canadians baseball this summer, starting Saturday night (June 15, 7 p.m.) with a home game against Spokane Indians.

Located in Port Kells, Hubcast Media’s partnership with the minor-league team includes six nationally-televised games on Toronto-based Sportsnet.

“By utilizing the next generation of broadcasting technology, Hubcast takes expensive production infrastructure out of the stadium and centralizes it at our studios in Port Kells, leaving only the cameras and announcers on site,” Peter Young, Hubcast Media’s president and CEO, said in a post on the company’s Facebook page. “We look forward to the first broadcast June 15.”

The studio, built in a converted barn on 188th Street, is also used as a concert venue for an ONSTAGE show, shown on the Surrey-based JoyTV network and at onstagelive.tv, an online portal created to showcase “world-class musicians who call Canada home.”

• RELATED STORY: High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn.

The baseball deal includes six televised Canadians games from Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, including June 15, June 29 (also against Spokane), July 20 (Tri-City Dust Devils), Aug. 10 (Everett Aquasox), Aug. 17 (Boise Hawks) and Aug. 28 (Tri-City Dust Devils).

The Canadians’ 2019 schedule, posted at milb.com, opens Friday (June 14) with a “Nooner at the Nat” against Spokane, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Former White Rock Tritons pitcher wins Northwest League title with Vancouver Canadians.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury
Former MLB-er Gregg Zaun talks about hosting a baseball camp in Surrey

Most Read