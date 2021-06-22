Surrey site for Youth Nations Cup’s kick-off soccer tournament this fall

Teams involved in the new Youth Nations Cup soccer tournament planned for Cloverdale Athletic Park this October. (Photo: twitter.com/nations_youth)

A COVID-delayed tournament that aims to celebrate “the heritage and diversity of youth soccer” is coming to Surrey.

The new Youth Nations Cup is planned at Cloverdale Athletic Park this fall, from Oct. 8 to 11.

The tournament format sees players and teams represent their “personal heritage,” including India South Pacific/Fiji, Italy, Centro Italia, Native Indigenous, Canada, Croatia and Latin America. This year’s U18 teams, for boys and girls, are posted to youthnationscup.com, along with registration and other details.

The kick-off tournament was scheduled for July 2020 but cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to offer a smaller event over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend to give players an opportunity to see what the full Youth Nations Cup tournament will be like next summer, July 2022,” event organizers posted to Twitter.com/nations_youth.

It’s happening…interested players must sign up online. Nations Teams are confirmed and team evaluations for this event will begin in late summer. REGISTER YOUR INTEREST! Who will you represent? #DiversityandInclusion https://t.co/PiJf4QkOV6 #cloverdaleAthleticPark #heritage pic.twitter.com/NURSwigBaD — Youth Nations Cup (@nations_youth) June 19, 2021

An adult Nations Cup is held annually in Richmond, but is cancelled for 2021.

To participate in the 2021 Youth Nations Cup, players must register in order to be considered for evaluations and final rosters, tournament organizers say. Evaluations will be scheduled by individual teams in August, followed by roster selection in September.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

