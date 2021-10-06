Surrey site for BC Sports Hall of Fame 2021 class induction Thursday

Since 1966, Hall of Champions has inducted 416 individuals and 64 teams

A venue in Surrey will host this year’s BC Sports Hall of Fame “announcement day,” Thursday (Oct. 7).

The 2021 induction class will be revealed during a morning news conference at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, at Bear Creek Park.

The announcement will involve “the newest inductees into the Hall of Champions in the categories of athlete, builder, pioneer, team and media – as well as the recipient of the prestigious W.A.C. Bennett Award,” according to a news release from Laura Ballance Media Group.

“Induction into the BC Sports Hall of Fame is the highest sporting honour in British Columbia, celebrating the extraordinary individuals and moments that make up the fabric of B.C’s diverse sport history.”

Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 416 individuals and 64 teams to its Hall of Champions, “ensuring their legacies will carry on inspiring future generations.”

A formal gala for the induction of the 2021 class “is currently in the planning stages and will be announced in the months ahead.”

Online at bcsportshall.com, BC Sports Hall of Fame is located at BC Place Stadium, at Gate A.

On Thursday afternoon and into the evening, the organization will host its “Annual Summit” and AGM at Surrey Arts Centre, both in-person and online, featuring presentations by Aziz Rajwani, Scott Ackles and Charmaine Crooks, an interview with Wally Buono on “Why Sport History and Recognition Matters,” and a talk about “A Template for Hall Building Throughout British Columbia.” Later, winners of the Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards will be announced.

Meantime, an endowment fund aims to create a new Surrey Sports Museum, thanks to a recent launch donation from Elizabeth Model, who gave $1,000 after she completed her 100th Ironman triathlon in Wisconsin on Sept. 12.

The museum would “commemorate Surrey’s athletes who have demonstrated the mental fortitude and commitment to take their athletic performance to the highest level,” according to a news release from SurreyCares Community Foundation on Sept. 23.

The sports museum would be located in Downtown Surrey, where Model is CEO of the area’s business improvement association (BIA).

It’s not immediately clear whether Surrey Sports Museum would include a Surrey Sports Hall of Fame, an idea floated two years ago, at a 2019 meeting of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Committee. City staff were asked to report back on a potential model for such a hall.

