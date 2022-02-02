Surrey, Semiahmoo players picked in BC junior lacrosse draft

Aidan McDonald was picked first overall in this year’s BC Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League draft. (Photo courtesy of Mark Doyon)

A handful of Surrey players heard their names called during the BC Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League draft, which was held virtually last weekend.

Two Surrey players were selected in the first round – the Burnaby Lakers picked Shawn Morse sixth overall, while the Port Coquitlam Saints chose Levi Touhey with the eighth and final pick of the first round.

In the second round, 12th overall, Port Coquitlam selected Surrey’s Govind Saggu; in the fourth round, Aidan Holt was picked by the New Westminster Salmonbellies; and in the fifth, Surrey’s Steven McConnell was chosen by Burnaby.

In the sixth round, a pair of Semiahmoo Rock alums were picked, with Ewan Rennie going to the Coquitlam Adanacs 46th overall, and Wyatt Howell one pick later to New Westminster.

In total, 48 players were selected in the draft, which is for graduating U17 midget-division players. The first overall pick was Aidan McDonald, who went to the Salmonbellies.

McDonald is originally from the Ridge Meadows Burrards lacrosse association, but currently plays at a prep school in Indiana.

McDonald has been a perennial all-star in every tournament he has competed in, including at box lacrosse nationals, where he was an all-star at both the peewee and bantam levels. He was also named most valuable player at the 2019 provincial championships.

“Fantastic lacrosse IQ, great passer, great finisher, great defender,” said Gerry Van Beek, who provided online draft analysis alongside host Tino Fera.

Though the event was held online, the draft was still co-ordinated out of the Langley Events Centre, which has served as event headquarters for BCJALL brass in recent years.

Last year, the Semiahmoo Rock had a record-setting 10 players picked in the BCJALL draft, led by Kaleb Borg, who was picked in the second round, 16th overall, by Coquitlam.

In 2019, Semiahmoo had nine players selected, including first-overall pick Sam La Roue. In the 2021 season, La Roue scored 12 goals and added 25 assists in just eight games. He had 38 points in 15 games in his rookie season with the Burnaby Lakers in 2019.



