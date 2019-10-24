Southridge School’s Maya Kobylanski won the senior girls five-km race at South Fraser Cross-Country Championships Wednesday at Crescent Park. (Contributed photo)

Surrey runners land on podium at South Fraser cross-country championships

South Surrey schools place high in team standings; provincial event up next

Surrey high-school runners raced to the top of the podium Wednesday, during South Fraser zone cross-country championships held at Crescent Park.

At the senior level, Surrey competitors swept the gold and silver positions, as Southridge School’s Maya Kobylanski – the reigning Fraser Valley champion from 2018 – was the first to cross the finish line in the five-km senior girls race in a time of 17 minutes and 56.5 seconds, which was more than a minute faster than anyone else in the field. In second place was Holy Cross runner Madison Stoochnoff.

Salish Secondary’s Emma Kearns finished just off the podium, in fourth, while Enver Creek’s Nanaki Sangha was fifth. Sullivan Heights Secondary runner Jasleen Grewal and Clayton Heights’ Dora Chan were sixth and sixth, respectively.

In the senior boys race – also a five-km circuit – Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tyler Wilson won the gold medal, finishing in 16:40.7. In second place, clocking a time of 17:08.5, was Earl Marriott’s Evan De Souza, while two other EMS runners, Quinn Guiricich and Micah Logie, were fourth and fifth, respectively. Jeremiah Mackie, also from Marriott, was seventh.

Other top Surrey runners included Fleetwood Park’s Jaiveer Tiwana, in seventh; White Rock Christian Academy’s Sean Murray and Even Sloftstra in 10th and 11th, respectively; and North Surrey’s Maks Sutherland, in 12th.

The top individuals finishes were more than enough to vault Marriott to the top of the senior boys team standings, which are determined by adding up the finishes of each school’s top four runners, with the lowest aggregate score winning. Marriott’s total score of 18 was 34 lower than any other team in the competition. Semiahmoo – whose top runner was Michael Miller in sixth – finished second in team rankings, while White Rock Christian Academy was third and Tweedsmuir fifth.

In the senior girls team standings, Earl Marriott also placed first – thanks to a ninth-place run by Kylie Schlecker and 10th-place finish from Samantha Palatinus. EMS was followed by Elgin Park and Panorama Ridge, whose top runners were Emma Cobban and Muskan Waraich, respectively.

At the junior level – in which competitors ran a four-km course – Elgin Park won the overall girls team title, led by silver-medal winner Maella Hodgson, who finished just five second back of winner Viviana Li of Fleetwood Park. Semiahmoo Secondary’s Mackenzie Hack was third while EMS runner Julia Mackie placed fifth.

In the boys competition, which was also a four-km route, the top three overall teams were Elgin Park, Semiahmoo and Fleetwood Park.

Caiden Lee of the Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning (SAIL) was the fastest on the course, clocking a time of 12:54.4, and he was followed by a trio of Elgin Park runners – Connor Nichol, Isaac Baker and Kaelem Dumont. Pacific Academy’s Max Holmes rounded out the top five.

Next up for local runners is a chance to take on the best in B.C. at provincial championships, which are slated for Nov. 2 at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MLB, players’ union report positive talks on opioids testing

Just Posted

Body still inside Surrey building two days after fire due to structural concerns

RCMP, fire investigations delayed ‘until the site is declared safe’

Surrey runners land on podium at South Fraser cross-country championships

South Surrey schools place high in team standings; provincial event up next

Cardiac rehab patients fear White Rock program will be cancelled

Council seeks answers from Fraser Health after plea from survivor

Lower turnout for Langley’s voters in 2019

Early voting was up compared to 2015

B.C.’s best wheelchair curling teams to compete in Cloverdale this winter

The province is home to some of the world’s most decorated wheelchair curlers

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

The Liberal government bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

In the news: Cannabis, cucumbers and feral cats

Alberta to table its first budget this week

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

UPDATE: Charges pending after two teens pepper sprayed at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Police officer in Victoria used lights and siren to get kids to school: report

The case was included in the annual report of B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner

Most Read