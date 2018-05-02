‘Surrey Rides’ series for youth starts Saturday, as part of annual showcase

Skateboards, bikes and scooters will roll out during the annual Surrey Rides series, which kicks off Saturday (May 5) at South Surrey Youth Park and continues at other parks in Surrey over the next four months. (File photo)

The City of Surrey’s largest annual youth event series is underway, and sports play a big part.

Surrey Youth Showcase includes a basketball tourney, and a Surrey Rides event for skateboarders, bikers and scooters starts Saturday (May 5). Details are posted at surrey.ca/sys.

Also on Saturday, Guildford Recreation Centre plays host to a youth basketball tourney that runs from noon to 7 p.m., involving five-on-five teams of juniors (ages 13 to 15) and seniors (ages 15 to 18). More than $2,000 in prizes is up for grabs, with MVP awards, best sportsmanship, first-place team and runner-up for each division.

Leading up to tourney day in Guildford, several “practice tournaments” were held at rec centres around Surrey over the past two months.

Non-sports activities in the Surrey Youth Showcase include a hip-hop dance battle (May 12 at Fleetwood Community Centre), along with a cooking competition (launched at Fleetwood Community Centre on April 6, and concluding Sept. 22 at South Surrey rec) and an Arts Café (Nov. 10 at Cloverdale Recreation Centre).

Surrey Youth Week runs from May 1 to 7. Among the events is a Skateboard Session Night on Sunday (May 6) at Cloverdale Recreation Centre from 4 to 8 p.m. “Grab your skateboard and come join our skateboard staff for a free skateboard session at Cloverdale Skate Park,” says a post at surrey.ca. “Learn some cool tricks and show us your skills be completing an obstacle course, including manual pad, bowl ledges, rails, quarter pipes and stairs.”

Also at Cloverdale rec centre, a Nintendo Wii Mario Kart Tournament is set for Saturday (May 5) from 4 to 8 p.m. (all levels welcome, free admission).

Surrey Youth Week concludes on Monday (May 7) with a “Boys Night Out – Sports, Swimming, and Pizza Night” at Newton rec centre from 5 to 8 p.m. – a chance to join in “a fun night of sports in the gymnasium, riding the waves in the pool, and chowing down on some free pizza in the youth lounge,” for free.

Meanwhile, the annual Surrey Rides series kicks off Saturday at South Surrey Youth Park with a “Skate and Scooter: Timed Competition and Best Trick Contest” that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The four-month series invites young riders of all levels to various youth parks in Surrey “to build confidence and sharpen their skills in a safe and competitive environment.” The series is open to riders aged 21 and under. Registration is on-site.

“Bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation for the Surrey Food Bank as your entry fee,” the city’s website explains. “Pay what you can, and no one turned away. Collect points for participating in any of the events and extra points for placing in a contest. Those with the most points will automatically qualify for the finals on Sept. 8. More than $2,000 worth of prizes is up for grabs.”

Spectators are welcome to attend, too. “Stop by to enjoy the live DJ and the impressive skills and energy these young riders bring with them.”

Other events in the Surrey Rides series will be held at Chuck Bailey Youth Park (June 9 and July 21), Cloverdale Youth Park (July 1), and Fraser Heights Youth Park (Aug. 11).

Surrey is home “to more than 60,000 diverse youth—one quarter of all youth in the Metro Vancouver area,” according to a post at surrey.ca calling for support of youth-focused events in the city.

“The City of Surrey engages young citizens by providing meaningful programming,” the website notes. “Surrey youth participate in planning these events through organizing committees, advising councils and focus groups. Hundreds of youth also volunteer at the events by hosting activities, taking on leadership roles and providing entertainment.

“Together, we build capacity, strengthen community connections, develop leadership, and enhance the quality of life for Surrey residents.”