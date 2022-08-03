Parm Dhaliwal skating with the West Kelowna Warriors. (BCHL/Twitter photo)

Surrey-raised hockey player Dhaliwal found dead in New York hotel room

Celebration of life in Delta on Sunday, Aug. 7

The BC Hockey League community is grieving after losing an alumnus over the weekend.

Former West Kelowna Warrior forward Parmjot “Parm” Dhaliwal was found dead in a New York hotel room on Sunday, July 30, announced by the team via Twitter. He was 23.

Circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at the time.

“I don’t know anything yet about what happened,” said Dhaliwal’s father, Andy, on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

A native of Surrey, Dhaliwal cut his teeth with Yale Hockey Academy out of Abbotsford before his junior hockey career, which he started in the 2015-16 BCHL season in a pair of games with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Dhaliwal spent the next three seasons as a key member of the Warriors, culminating in a point-per-game effort in 2018-19.

Despite still being under contract the following season with the Warriors, Dhaliwal was sidelined by concussion issues, effectively ending his hockey career.

News of the passing quickly reached social media, with teams from around the league paying their respects.

The BCHL sent out its own condolences via Twitter upon hearing of the news.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7 in Delta, at Riverside Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., with an event to follow at noon at Dukh Nivaran Gurdward, 15255 68 Avenue, Surrey.

with a file from Tom Zillich

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
BCHL

