Surrey-raised Adam Loewen to pitch at Pan Ams

Six months after helping Canada to a berth in the Pan Am Games, Surrey-raised pitcher Adam Loewen is headed to South America.

The veteran baseball player will be part of the Canadian national men’s baseball team that will compete at the Lima, Peru-hosted Pan Am Games from July 26-Aug. 11.

Loewen – who has carved out a decade-plus-long career in pro baseball, including time in the majors as both a pitcher and an outfielder – helped Canada earn a spot at Pan Ams earlier in January, when Canada finished second in its pool at a qualifying event in Brazil.

The 35-year-old left-hander is a former star of the Whalley Chiefs of the BC Premier Baseball League. He won’t be the only B.C. player on Canada’s roster, either. Langley’s Wes Darvill, Kellin Deglan and Jordan Lennerton are also on the squad, as are fellow British Columbians Rene Tosoni, Scott Richmond, Michael Crouse, Tyson Gillies and Dustin Houle.