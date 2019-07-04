Surrey-raised Adam Loewen to pitch at Pan Ams

Canadian national men’s baseball team competing in Lima, Peru later this month

Six months after helping Canada to a berth in the Pan Am Games, Surrey-raised pitcher Adam Loewen is headed to South America.

The veteran baseball player will be part of the Canadian national men’s baseball team that will compete at the Lima, Peru-hosted Pan Am Games from July 26-Aug. 11.

Loewen – who has carved out a decade-plus-long career in pro baseball, including time in the majors as both a pitcher and an outfielder – helped Canada earn a spot at Pan Ams earlier in January, when Canada finished second in its pool at a qualifying event in Brazil.

The 35-year-old left-hander is a former star of the Whalley Chiefs of the BC Premier Baseball League. He won’t be the only B.C. player on Canada’s roster, either. Langley’s Wes Darvill, Kellin Deglan and Jordan Lennerton are also on the squad, as are fellow British Columbians Rene Tosoni, Scott Richmond, Michael Crouse, Tyson Gillies and Dustin Houle.

Previous story
Canada Cup set for first pitch in South Surrey

Just Posted

Clova Theatre, Cloverdale parks to host free movie series this summer

Iconic Clova Theatre to show films, City to host outdoor movie series

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 6–7

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

FIRST LOOK: 100-unit affordable rental building proposed in Surrey

July 8 public hearing set for the project, pitched by Options Community Services

People with dementia, caregivers, from both side of the border, meet at Peace Arch Park

Dementia without Borders event held Wednesday

Langley officer fires gun in Clayton confrontation, Surrey RCMP investigate

Several police vehicles on site in Clayton Wednesday afternoon, says freelancer

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Vancouver group warns against rise in dog thefts across Lower Mainland

Susan Patterson said dogs are being sold for cash or sent to other provinces

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

TRAVEL: ‘Pod ‘n me?’ Zurich-bound airline reflections

Former airline hostess looks back on 60 years in the air

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

$185 million in federal funding goes towards highway projects

Three stretches of the TCH and parts of highways 93 and 95 will be upgraded.

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

Most Read