Surrey pickleball, hockey tourneys get most Sport Tourism Grants among first bids for 2022

Pickleball and hockey events top the list of Surrey’s Sport Tourism Grants for 2022, in the first of two “intakes” this year.

Three pickleball tournaments are among eight Surrey-area events given grants in a program that funds sporting events where participants and spectators travel more than 80 kilometers and stay overnight.

The other five events involve skateboarding, hockey and swimming, with all eight totalling $21,500 in grants approved by Surrey city council on March 28.

The program is designed to “support community groups and aid with covering facility rental costs,” says a council report posted to surrey.ca, for events taking place in Surrey and when participants are staying in local accommodation.

The three funded pickleball tournaments are Super Senior Slam starting July 29 at South Surrey Athletic Park, and Surrey Pickleball Club’s Grip & Rip and Mid-Summer Slam tournaments, planned in August and July, respectively.

Other grant recipients include hockey tournaments hosted by Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association (B.C. U18 Tier 1 championships, in March) and the Canucks Autism Network’s Autism Acceptance jamboree (April 2), both held at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, in Fleetwood. Also, the CAN Pro-Am will involve hockey teams from across B.C. and NHL alumni joining each of their teams, at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex in mid-November. The event aims to host over 300 participants and 200 spectators.

In June, a Jackalope Up Next skateboarding qualifications event is planned at Chuck Bailey skatepark in North Surrey, as part of “the biggest action sport festival in Canada.” The festival aims to bring out the best local skaters for the contest with surprise appearance of the national team’s athlete (from Skateboard Canada), according to the report. “The local winner will be invited to Montreal to compete during Jackalope Fest against the country’s best riders in an all-inclusive trip.”

Also funded is the BC Masters Swimming Provincials hosted by White Rock Wave Masters Swim Club from April 22-24, with a banquet for 150 people April 23 at Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club, according to the council report.

Submissions for the first intake of Sport Tourism Grants were reviewed March 10. Eight applications were received requesting grants totaling $36,000. “The total expenditure budget of these events is $1,117,115, which demonstrates the investments local sport organizations are making towards hosting events in Surrey,” the report says.

The second round of applications will be reviewed in September of this year.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Local SportsSurrey