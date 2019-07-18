The Surrey Rebels after winning bronze at the 2019 provincial tournament in Nanaimo, B.C. (Contributed)

Surrey peewee lacrosse team brings home first-ever provincial medal

Team overcame short bench, inexperience and age difference to bring home bronze

The Surrey Rebels have returned from provincial championships with hard-won hardware, following a season rife with challenges.

The bronze medal is a milestone for the Rebels, as it is the first time the female peewee team has earned a medal in a provincial tournament, according to team manager Karen Piper.

From the beginning of the season, the Rebels faced trials.

A peewee team is typically made up of 11- and 12-year-old players, but, due to low registration this year, the team had to bring five players up from the novice level (ages 9 and 10) to compete. On top of that challenge, three of their 15 players were playing lacrosse for their first season.

But still, the girls persisted.

Throughout the season, which runs April to June, the team had one practice and two or three games per week. There were a few occasions where they played games with a short bench when schedule conflicts or injuries prevented the girls from playing.

For some of those games, the Rebels only had about half their bench, with just six runners and a goalie available. Each player had to pull their weight, and then some.

But those challenges didn’t stop them from putting in a strong performance. The Surrey Rebels knocked out the Port Coquitlam Saints and the Burnaby Lakers in round-robin play to earn their ticket to the provincial championships, which took place in Nanaimo from July 11 to 14.

They then battled their way to the bronze medal game, where they took the Coquitlam Adanacs 12–8.

“We are so proud of our girls on how hard and well they played together as a team,” said Piper.

“Their sportsmanship, generosity, and determination did not go unnoticed.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey golfer qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Just Posted

Hundial the latest councillor to split from McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

Councillor says the mayor dissolving the public safety committee was the ‘final straw’ for him

OUR VIEW: Sometimes, Surrey, it’s hard not to get riled by rules

Imagine life without rules. We wouldn’t have to pay taxes, or eat our broccoli

South Surrey golfer qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Earl Marriott Secondary student Lauren Kim, 13, to tee off at prestigious event in Mississippi

Pair of Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants among best scenic places to dine: survey

Uli’s Restaurant and Washington Avenue Grill make OpenTable’s top 100

Langley organizers invite special guest to Gone Country

Cancer fundraising, day-long concert sold out more than a month and a half ahead of Saturday’s event

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Missing Greater Victoria man last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Jonah Donato, 40, travelled to the mainland in June

2 teens facing arson charges after 11 ‘little libraries’ lit on fire in Coquitlam

Police say a tip led them to the duo

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Most Read