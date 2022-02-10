Surrey park’s outdoor volleyball courts will be first of a kind in city

An excavator operator removes rubberized material from the walking track at Surrey’s Kabaddi Park, on 122 Street in Newton, on Wednesday, Feb. 9. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Two new rubber-surfaced volleyball courts and an upgraded rubberized walking loop are being built at Surrey’s Kabaddi Park.

The volleyball courts, located in the western end of the Newton-area park, will be the first two courts of that kind in Surrey, according to Neal Aven, Manager of Parks.

“We have sand volleyball courts in many locations and we have some where people play on natural grass,” Aven explained. “In working with the community and understanding the amenities they were looking for (at Kabaddi Park), we ended up planning for rubberized surfaces at these two courts. It’s shock-absorbing and more comfortable to play on, and the surface will also withstand a lot of wear as opposed to natural grass, for example, which wears out pretty quickly.”

The budget for the courts is around $200,000, he said, and the cost to build the upgraded walking loop is an estimated $350,000.

Both projects should be finished in about three months, by May.

On Wednesday (Feb. 9) an excavator began removing the old rubberized surface from the walking track, at 7017 122 St., southeast of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

“At present it (the walking track) is quite narrow, and we’re going to widen it to allow more people to walk around there, in two directions,” Aven said. “The track will be widened to approximately eight feet, 2.4 metres, almost doubling the width.”

The park’s grass area is used for soccer games and kabaddi, a contact team sport with origins in ancient India.

The park upgrades are part of the Surrey Invests program, which includes construction of a new Newton Community Centre, the new Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex and expansion of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, in Whalley.



